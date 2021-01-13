Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Update on Financing Activities
MONACO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers,” or the “Company”) announced today that it has received a commitment to sell and leaseback three MR product tankers (STI Memphis, STI Soho, and STI Osceola) and one LR2 product tanker (STI Lombard) to AVIC International Leasing Co., Ltd. Upon completion, the Company’s liquidity is expected to increase by about $32 million in aggregate after the repayment of outstanding debt. The terms and conditions of these arrangements are similar to those set forth in the Company’s existing lease financing arrangements. These new lease financing arrangements are subject to certain conditions precedent and the execution of definitive documentation.
In addition to the above, the Company received a commitment from a European financial institution for a $21.0 million term loan facility to refinance the outstanding debt on an LR2 product tanker, STI Madison. Upon completion, the Company’s liquidity is expected to increase by about $5 million after the repayment of outstanding debt. This loan facility is expected to mature in December 2022. The remaining terms and conditions of this loan facility, including financial covenants, are similar to those set forth in the Company’s existing credit facilities. The loan facility is subject to certain conditions precedent and the execution of definitive documentation.
The above financing arrangements are part of the Company’s new financing discussions that were announced on November 5, 2020.
About Scorpio Tankers Inc.
Scorpio Tankers is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s fleet consists of 135 owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 63 MR tankers and 18 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 5.2 years. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company’s website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
