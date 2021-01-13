 

Sportsman’s Warehouse Collects Thousands to Help Camp Hobé

Kids with cancer and their families get the chance to enjoy the great outdoors together

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, announced the success of their Camp Hobé donation drive during the 2020 holiday season.

Through December 31, 2020, customers could donate to Camp Hobé in increments of $1, $2 and $5 as they checked out at 40 Sportsman’s Warehouse stores in Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and Arizona.

Customers donated over $27,000 at the stores, and Sportsman’s Warehouse directly donated $5,000 to the cause.

“Camp Hobé gives kids with cancer the opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors and get a break from their usual, indoor medical environments and oftentimes stressful lives,” states Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO. “We’d like to thank our customers for their generosity as we give this organization a check for $32,543 and help provide these very special children with a fantastic outdoor experience.”

A tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN 57-1149391), Camp Hobé Inc. is located at Camp Wapiti in Settlement Canyon, in Tooele County, Utah. They provide safe, psychosocial support programs with medical supervision so that children with cancer (and similarly treated disorders) and their families can enjoy summer camps and family outings. Camp Hobé’s mission is to create an atmosphere that enhances self-esteem, fosters independence and friendships, and creates a feeling of belonging.

More information about Camp Hobé is available at https://camphobekids.org. All donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

To see the latest selection of quality gear for your next outdoor adventure, backed by award-winning customer service, visit www.sportsmans.com.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories. For more information, visit www.sportsmans.com.

About Camp Hobé
Camp Hobé offers psychosocial support for children with cancer and similarly-treated disorders and their families, through summer camps and family outings. Our mission is to create an atmosphere that enhances self-esteem, fosters independence and friendships, and creates a feeling of belonging. Camp Hobé Inc. is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN 57-1149391), and all donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. For more information, visit https://www.camphobekids.org.

Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications, 800-771-0116


