 

Hanmi presents solution package strategy to potentially overcome COVID-19 at the 39th JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. develops a full package strategy to potentially handle the COVID-19, including the mass production of nucleic acid vaccines (DNA/mRNA vaccine)

Recently releases Hanmi Cold-Mask(nasal spray) and on preparation to release COVID-19 & Influenza dual diagnostic kit

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., announced "endless challenges and new commitments for the pharmaceutical industry" as their management slogan for the new year, presenting the business direction for the year 2021 at the 39th JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, which was held online.

Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Bio Plant manufacturing and Development facilities.

During the day's presentation, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. drew attention by going public with their global strategy and a solution package for coping with COVID-19 for the first time, along with their presentation on specific vision for the existing pipeline that will lead to innovative new drugs.

This strategy included the company's vision of using Pyeongtaek Bio Plant to contribute to COVID-19 pandemic situation as a CDMO through the vision for the production of DNA vaccines and mRNA vaccines, as well as release of COVID-19 & Influenza dual diagnostic kit and development of potential COVID-19 medicines.

A view of the Pyeongtaek Bio Plant of Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pyeongtaek Bio Plant possesses a GMP facility where bulk drug substances of mRNA and pDNA vaccines can be produced. This facility is also capable of manufacturing enzymes for RNA synthesis and processing (the raw materials used in the mRNA manufacturing) via process involving E. coli fermentation and purification. In addition, Hanmi Fine Chemical. Co., Ltd., a subsidiary company has the capabilities to produce various synthetic raw materials including nucleotides, synthetic drug substances (APIs), intermediates, and peptides, as well as lipids (raw materials used in mRNA vaccine formulation).

Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is developing a full package to handle the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19. Hanmi recently released 'Hanmi Cold-Mask nasal spray', whose main ingredient is λ-carrageenan (lambda-carrageenan) extract that can prevent respiratory viral infection. The company is also preparing to release a diagnostic kit that can simultaneously diagnose COVID-19 and Influenza.

