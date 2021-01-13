 

Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports December 2020 Passenger Traffic

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 00:58  |  53   |   |   

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 68.8% year-over-year (YoY) decline in passenger traffic in December 2020.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights

Statistics

Dec'20

Dec'19(1)(2)(3)

% Var.

 

YTD'20(1)(2)

YTD'19(1)(2)(3)

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

1,315

4,093

-67.9%

 

14,448

47,589

-69.6%

International Passengers (thousands)

384

2,193

-82.5%

 

7,069

28,216

-74.9%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

487

729

-33.1%

 

3,702

8,353

-55.7%

Total Passengers (thousands)

2,187

7,016

-68.8%

 

25,218

84,158

-70.0%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

25.6

36.4

-29.7%

 

255.6

424.8

-39.8%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

33.2

71.5

-53.5%

 

352.9

857.9

-58.9%

(1)

Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, for 2019 as well as January 2020 were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.

(2)

Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November, 280 in December 2019, as well as 1,256 in January and 195 in February 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. Moreover, starting November 2019 the Company has reclassified its passenger traffic figures for Brasilia Airport between international, domestic and transit retroactively since June 2018 to return to the count methodology utilized until May 2018. Notwithstanding, total traffic figures remain unchanged.

(3)

Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in December 2020 dropped 68.8% YoY, reflecting the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on air travel, although showing a slight sequential improvement from the 77.1% and 80.8% declines reported in November and October, respectively. In most of the countries of operations, certain travel restrictions and requirements are in place and passenger demand remains low. International traffic declined by 82.5% YoY, while domestic traffic dropped 67.9% YoY.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic declined 84.1% YoY, although improving from the 93.0% decline in November. International passenger traffic declined 84.8%, a sequential improvement from the 91.7% decline in November while domestic passenger traffic dropped 84.0% YoY, showing an improvement from the 93.1% drop in November. Moreover, in light of the new COVID-19 strain, the government decided to temporarily suspend the entry of foreigners from neighboring countries starting late December until the end of January.

In Italy, passenger traffic declined 91.4% YoY, with international and domestic traffic down 84.0% and 94.2% YoY, respectively, reflecting the reinstatement of air travel restrictions following a new COVID-19 outbreak in the region, and weak demand during the winter season. Moreover, the Italian government announced new travel restrictions on mid-December to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic continues to recover, with a 34.1% YoY decline showing a continued sequential improvement from the 41.7% drop in November. Domestic passenger traffic declined 36.2% resulting from a steady recovery in passenger demand, while international traffic dropped 91.8% YoY, mainly driven by low demand.

In Uruguay, borders remain closed to non-resident foreigners, with certain exemptions, and travel demand is still weak resulting in a passenger traffic decline of 88.5% YoY. On December 21, 2020, Uruguay suspended the entrance of all travelers, including Uruguayan citizens, until the end of January, with few exceptions.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic declined 60.8% YoY, improving sequentially from the 66.4% decline observed in November and the 70.3% drop in October.

In Armenia, while air travel bans were lifted during September, certain restrictions still apply and passenger demand remains low resulting in a passenger traffic drop of 70.3% during the month.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume decreased 29.7% on December 2020, mainly due to declines of 29.5% in Argentina, 38.7% in Brazil and 31.1% in Ecuador.

Aircraft movements declined 53.5% YoY in December 2020, mainly attributed to decreases of 62.9% in Argentina, 28.2% in Brazil, 76.1% in Italy and 33.6% in Ecuador. Aircraft movements also declined 70.1% in Uruguay, 65.2% in Armenia and 42.8% in Peru.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

Dec'20 (2)

Dec'19 (1)(2)

% Var.

YTD'20(2)

YTD'19(1)(2)

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

576

3,614

-84.1%

 

9,960

43,405

-77.1%

Italy

45

517

-91.4%

 

1,974

8,239

-76.0%

Brazil

1,161

1,761

-34.1%

 

9,092

19,059

-52.3%

Uruguay

22

190

-88.5%

 

610

2,182

-72.1%

Ecuador

149

380

-60.8%

 

1,549

4,497

-65.6%

Armenia

71

238

-70.3%

 

826

3,196

-74.1%

Peru

164

316

-48.0%

 

1,208

3,579

-66.3%

TOTAL

2,187

7,016

-68.8%

 

25,218

84,158

-70.0%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

Argentina

13,412

19,011

-29.5%

 

143,948

227,970

-36.9%

Italy

1,254

1,158

8.3%

 

13,256

13,192

0.5%

Brazil

5,016

8,180

-38.7%

 

34,857

91,241

-61.8%

Uruguay

2,186

2,582

-15.3%

 

28,916

29,132

-0.7%

Ecuador

2,097

3,043

-31.1%

 

16,842

38,006

-55.7%

Armenia

1,241

1,906

-34.9%

 

15,731

20,065

-21.6%

Peru

387

509

-23.9%

 

2,080

5,164

-59.7%

TOTAL

25,593

36,388

-29.7%

 

255,628

424,769

-39.8%

Aircraft Movements

Argentina

13,682

36,875

-62.9%

 

155,587

447,247

-65.2%

Italy

1,197

5,016

-76.1%

 

30,163

78,952

-61.8%

Brazil

10,442

14,541

-28.2%

 

89,445

161,775

-44.7%

Uruguay

938

3,136

-70.1%

 

13,045

29,662

-56.0%

Ecuador

4,715

7,101

-33.6%

 

41,565

82,374

-49.5%

Armenia

780

2,244

-65.2%

 

10,183

27,430

-62.9%

Peru

1,471

2,572

-42.8%

 

12,917

30,473

-57.6%

TOTAL

33,225

71,485

-53.5%

 

352,905

857,913

-58.9%

To obtain the full text of this press release, please click on the following link: http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com

Category: Operational Statistic
Source: Corporación América Airports S.A.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

Corporacion America Airports Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports December 2020 Passenger Traffic Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 68.8% year-over-year (YoY) decline in passenger traffic in December 2020. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for GIAPREZA (Angiotensin ...
PolarityTE Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq ...
Pfizer Invests $120 Million in Biotechnology Innovation Through the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth ...
XPeng Inks Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Banks for RMB12.8 Billion Credit Facilities
fuboTV Accelerates Development of Sportsbook
Fiverr To Join World’s Leading Brands With National Super Bowl LV Ad Spot
Service Properties Trust Receives Termination Notice from Hyatt Covering 22 Hotels
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.0 Billion of Senior Notes
Everbridge Partners with Digital Transformation Leader Atos to Expand Critical Event Management ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Corporación América Airports Announces Issuance of Presidential Decree Extending the Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 Concession for 10-Years Until 2038
16.12.20
Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports November 2020 Passenger Traffic