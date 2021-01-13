 

Capital Senior Living to Host Investor Meetings at Stifel Seniors Housing & Healthcare Real Estate Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 00:48  |  55   |   |   

COO Brandon Ribar will join conference panel

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company” or “Capital Senior Living”) (NYSE: CSU), one of the nation’s leading senior living companies, announced today its management will host virtual investor meetings during Stifel’s Seniors Housing & Healthcare Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer Kimberly S. Lody, Chief Operating Officer Brandon Ribar and Senior Vice President of Accounting and Finance Tiffany Dutton will be available for virtual meetings throughout the day. To arrange a meeting, investors should request an appointment through the conference portal

Additionally, Ribar will join the conference’s operator panel, “Making Sense Out of Chaos,” taking place Tuesday, January 19 from 1:00 to 1:45p.m. Central Time. Panelists include public and private operators who will share their experiences managing operations through the pandemic.  

As part of its three-year strategic plan “SING” (Stabilize, Invest, Nurture, Grow), the Company has taken several steps to improve its operating performance and financial foundation. 

The Company has transitioned underperforming assets, reduced liabilities and improved its organizational systems and structure for optimal management of its go-forward portfolio of communities. With these actions, the Company’s management team believes the organization is well positioned to serve the fast-growing, middle market senior population and has laid a solid foundation to begin the growth-focused stage of its strategic plan.

About Capital Senior Living 
Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 100 communities that are home to nearly 9,000 residents across 22 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services and care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.

For more information, contact: Kimberly Lody (972) 308-8323, klody@capitalsenior.com 


Capital Senior Living Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capital Senior Living to Host Investor Meetings at Stifel Seniors Housing & Healthcare Real Estate Conference COO Brandon Ribar will join conference panelDALLAS, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company” or “Capital Senior Living”) (NYSE: CSU), one of the nation’s leading senior living companies, announced today its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
SANOFI unveils EUROAPI as the name of the new industry leading European API* company and appoints ...
Overstock Announces Canadian Broker-Dealer Echelon Can Now Trade Digital Preferred Shares, OSTKO
Calibre Exceeds High-End of 2020 Production Guidance Range; 2021 Production Guidance of between ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
Capital Senior Living Successfully Exits All Triple-Net Leases, Resulting in Improved Cash Flow and Reduced Liabilities
14.12.20
Capital Senior Living Corporation Residents and Employees Prioritized to Receive the COVID-19 Vaccine