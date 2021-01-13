 

Origin Gold Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Gold Corporation (“Origin Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OIC) is pleased to announce that shareholders approved an amendment to the articles of the Company to change the Company’s name to “O2Gold Inc.” at the Company’s special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. A total of 30,335,359 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 47.52% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

In addition, shareholders of the Company approved all of the remaining resolutions detailed in the management information circular dated December 8, 2020 (the “Circular”), which was mailed to Origin Gold shareholders of record as of November 13, 2020. Those resolutions of note are:

  • Approving a restricted share unit (“RSUs”) compensation plan for the Company which was initially adopted on October 2, 2020, reserving for grant up to 6,384,019 RSUs;
  • Approving an amendment to the articles of the Company to change the province in which the registered office of the Company is located from the Province of Quebec to the Province of Ontario;
  • Confirming the repeal of the old by-laws of the Company and confirming the making of a new by-law no. 1 of the Company; and
  • Approving the acquisition of a gold mining project in the Amalfi, Segovia and Zaragoza regions of Antioquia, Colombia (the “Transaction”), and, in connection therewith, the creation of Bullet Holding Corp. as a new Control Person (as that term is defined under the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”)).

For more detailed information about the resolutions referred to above, please refer to the Circular, which is available under Origin Gold’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information about the Transaction, please see the Company’s press releases dated October 28, 2020, November 30, 2020 and December 11, 2020, which are also available under the Company’s SEDAR profile. The closing of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent, including the receipt of regulatory approvals in Colombia, the final approval of the TSXV, and other closing conditions found in similar transactions.

About Origin Gold

Origin Gold is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activities in Colombia.

For additional information, please contact:
Jaime Lalinde, President and CEO
Phone: (57) 312 350 5864
Email: jlalinde@fmresources.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Transaction and other matters related thereto. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.  


