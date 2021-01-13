Buyer Consortium Responds to Hollysys Automation Technologies’ Rejection of the Proposal and Recent Efforts to Further Disenfranchise Shareholders and Entrench the Board

The buyer consortium (the “Consortium”) consisting of CPE Funds Management Limited, Mr. Shao Baiqing (“Mr. Shao”) and Ace Lead Profits Limited today issued a statement in response to the announcement from Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) (the “Company”) on January 8, 2021 rejecting the December 7, 2020 proposal (the “Proposal”) from the Consortium to acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of the Company not owned by the Consortium for $15.47 per share in cash.

Our Proposal provides compelling value to the Company’s shareholders at a highly attractive premium, with an offer price representing a premium of 24% to the closing price on December 4, 2020, the last trading day prior to the date of the Proposal, and 34% to the 90-day volume-weighted average price as of December 4, 2020. However, the Company has NEVER engaged with the Consortium to discuss the Proposal. Instead, it quickly engaged in myriad retaliatory and coercive actions against Mr. Shao, including stripping him of his chairmanship of a subsidiary in Ningbo, without cause, in violation of his employment agreement, within one week after the delivery of the Proposal, and spreading malicious misinformation questioning Mr. Shao’s ownership interest in the Company and his co-founder status.

Fully aware of the potential adverse effect on the stock price arising from the Company’s rejection of the Proposal, it immediately announced a “plan” of “certain” management members to buy shares from the public market over a six-month period to forestall a share price drop. We believe that such a plan is nothing but an empty promise to promote an illusion of confidence to the market. In fact, the choice of words “plan to purchase” (as opposed to “will purchase”) suggests that this isn’t even a promise. There is no detail as to who those management members are, how much they each “plan to” invest, or how they would obtain with financing. Due to PRC foreign exchange restrictions, we seriously doubt whether Chinese management members can purchase any meaningful amount of shares from the open market with legally obtained funds. If a scant “management’s plan to purchase market shares demonstrates management’s confidence in the Company and their ongoing commitment to delivering value to our shareholders,” as claimed by the chairwoman of the Company, then the higher offer in the Proposal extended to all shareholders with credible financial backing clearly delivers GREATER value to shareholders.