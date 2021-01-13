 

Nokia and M1 partner with 5G standalone Core to drive Singapore's 5G ecosystem

  • Nokia and M1 building highly secure, containerized and cloud-native 5G standalone Core to enhance M1 network resilience and performance
  • Supporting Singapore’s digital transformation geared towards new 5G use cases for consumers and enterprises
  • Helping M1 to develop strategic partnerships with government agencies, universities and leading enterprises

13 January 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and M1 have signed a partnership agreement to deploy Nokia’s cloud-native Core software in order to drive Singapore’s 5G standalone network launch in 2021.

Nokia 5G standalone Core, developed with open-source and licensed software components, and consisting mainly of 5G cloud-native Core and Cloud Packet Core software, will offer M1 the reliability, scalability, flexibility and performance needed to efficiently deliver network capabilities like cloud gaming and immersive experience applications for Singaporean 5G customers.

With enhanced machine learning and artificial intelligence, Nokia’s 5G standalone Core with Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP) allows operators to design and automate network slices in order to drive the development of industrial uses cases like unmanned aerial or road vehicles, remote operations, wireless e-health, digital banking and smart manufacturing.

Nokia’s professional services teams will also deploy Network Exposure Function to enable application developers to connect to the 5G standalone Core and Communication and Security Edge Protection Proxy Function to enhance 5G roaming.

Nokia 5G standalone Core software Components will be hosted on Keppel Corporation’s (Keppel) data center infrastructure powered with Nokia’s Airframe servers and spine leaf switches. They will be interconnected through Nokia’s high-performance 7750 Service Routers equipped with the Nokia FP4 chipset. Several critical cyber-security solutions like firewall and certification management from Nokia NetGuard suite will fully secure the 5G Core infrastructure.

Manjot Singh Mann, Chief Executive Officer, M1, said: “5G standalone is going to be the real game changer for 5G. With Nokia’s 5G standalone Core integrated into our 5G network, we are well positioned to harness the endless possibilities that 5G standalone can bring about. Being at the forefront of 5G standalone use cases development, we are excited to leverage 5G standalone’s low-latency, as well as its responsive, secured and high-throughput mobile connectivity to deliver high performance and reliable 5G services for our consumers and enterprises, as well as play a pivotal role in Singapore’s Smart Nation digital transformation journey.”

Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said: “With Nokia 5G standalone Core, we are pleased to be expanding our long-standing partnership with M1, enabling Singapore’s transformation to 5G by providing a host of new capabilities. It will deliver a greater customer experience, superior serviceability and important operational efficiencies. In addition, we are excited and looking forward to developing and testing pioneering industrial uses cases together with M1 and industry leaders in Singapore.”

About Nokia
We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world’s intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.

With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Nokia and M1 partner with 5G standalone Core to drive Singapore’s 5G ecosystem Press Release Nokia and M1 partner with 5G standalone Core to drive Singapore’s 5G ecosystem Nokia and M1 building highly secure, containerized and cloud-native 5G standalone Core to enhance M1 network resilience and performance Supporting …

