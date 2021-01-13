 

Trouble Keeping New Year's Resolutions? Join Book Depository's #NewYearNaughtyYou Campaign

  • From now until 31 January, Book Depository's new social media campaign encourages people to dive into books to embrace resolution-breaking naughtiness and temptation, while sticking out their New Year's Resolutions
  • Share the guilty pleasure on social media with #NewYearNaughtyYou and @BookDepository for a chance to win books from Book Depository

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After the year people just had, Book Depository - the online retailer offers free delivery worldwide on 20 million books - encourages everyone to indulge a little this January – in a book rather than a bad habit, by grabbing a book and joining the #NewYearNaughtyYou global campaign on social media.

Every year people resolve to better themselves at the New Year but studies[1] show the success rate of resolutions is just 46% and that 23% of people give up after only one week.

Say Yes to Temptation – With Books

Reach the goals by making books a guilty pleasure. Commit to green salads for lunch, then indulge in a cupcake cookbook at night. Shop to the heart's content without spending a cent, by reading the Shopaholic series. Take a weekend getaway with a sultry romance novel.

Book Depository is inviting international authors such as Xandria Ooi to share their secret desires and the books they use to indulge their temptations. Check out which books they recommend, then join the Naughty Support Group to share readers' own 'naughty' indulgence and guest experts will recommend a list of books to help curb readers' cheeky behaviour and take them closer to New Year's goals.

Readers are encouraged to share their guilty reading pleasures on social media with #NewYearNaughtyYou and @BookDepository for the chance to win a prize. Ten lucky winners will get GBP50 pounds in free books from Book Depository.[2]

Naughty or Nice?

Every genre has some nice books and some naughty ones. Will readers pick Nicholas Sparks or E.L. James; Agatha Christie or Stephen King; Haruki Murakami or Franz Kafka? Follow @BookDepository's Instagram Stories to make the choice and see how others voted.

Join Book Depository on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with #NewYearNaughtyYou, until 31 January.

[1] Norcross, J. The Resolution Solution: Creating and Keeping New Year's Resolutions. Findapsychologist.

[2] Terms and conditions can be found at https://www.bookdepository.com/bookmarks
The Prize draw is not open to residents of Ireland, Germany, Austria, France, Mexico, Australia, Spain, Italy, Belgium or Netherlands.

 

