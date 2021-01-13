 

EarthRenew to Acquire Stake in Replenish Nutrients Ltd., a Leader in Crop Inputs and the Soil Solution Space

Highlights:

  • EarthRenew intends to acquire an approximately 38% interest in Replenish Nutrients, a leading regenerative fertilizer and nutrient formulation and marketing company
  • This transaction will support the marketing and distribution strategy for EarthRenew, providing access to regenerative agriculture markets in Western Canada and the United States (North Dakota and Montana)
  • The Replenish Nutrients team will also support the engineering and operations of EarthRenew’s Strathmore facility given their previous history with the design and operation of this facility when originally built

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that is has signed a non-binding letter of intent effective December 11, 2020 (the “LOI”), pursuant to which, subject to execution of a definitive agreement, completion of customary conditions precedent and regulatory approvals, the Company will acquire (the “Proposed Acquisition”) 38% of the issued and outstanding shares of Replenish Nutrients Ltd. (“Replenish Nutrients”, or the “Target”), a privately held regenerative fertilizer and nutrient company located in Okotoks, Alberta, from certain of its existing shareholders (the “Vendors”). The Proposed Acquisition plays directly into the Company’s objective to offer a suite of soil health solution growth assets.

The Replenish Nutrients opportunity is intended to bring in both experienced management as well as a mature customer list: two integral components the Company intends to leverage as it continues to grow as a mid-market fertilizer and soil solution provider. Specifically, the management of Replenish Nutrients has been a prominent force in the regenerative fertilizer and nutrient industry, with over 35 years of experience and a vast wealth of knowledge and experience in researching, innovating, manufacturing, and selling all-natural, bio-safe fertilizers and plant nutrients.

The Replenish Nutrients team is intended to support all aspects of the marketing, distribution and sales of the EarthRenew products into the regenerative agriculture space. Replenish Nutrients currently has an established product line that it sells across Western Canada and the U.S. (North Dakota and Montana) generating strong revenues.

Further, the Proposed Acquisition is projected to help accelerate phase two of EarthRenew’s Strathmore construction and marketing plans. One of the Vendors was a former consultant to the development of the original Strathmore facility. He would bring with him an extensive history with the design and operations of the technology.

