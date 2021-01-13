Bombardier to supply three additional trains to SNCF as other OMNEO Regio 2N trains debut on Transilien’s N-Line

Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f703241a-b3fd-4710 ...

Global mobility leader Bombardier Transportation has received an order for three additional BOMBARDIER OMNEO Regio 2N trains from French national rail operator SNCF on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités. This order is part of the framework agreement signed with SNCF in 2010 to supply up to 860 OMNEO Regio 2N trains to the French regions. Deliveries of the three additional trains will commence at the end of 2023 to strengthen the OMNEO Regio 2N fleet aalready in service on the R & D-Lines.

In addition, previously ordered OMNEO Regio 2N trains made their inaugural debut on the SNCF Transilien network’s N-Line (between Paris-Montparnasse and Sèvres-Rive Gauche stations) on December 14, 2020.

“N-Line passengers can now enjoy a new travel experience with Bombardier's OMNEO Regio 2N trains. Our engineers have focused on space and comfort for the benefit of all travellers, on modern interior equipment, as well as on capacity and accessibility for persons with reduced mobility”, said Laurent Bouyer, President of Bombardier Transportation, France and Benelux. “These trains, entirely designed and manufactured at our Crespin site in the Hauts-de-France region, have also received the Origine France Garantie certification.”



Upon delivery, the Île-de-France region, which includes Paris, will operate a fleet of 145 new-generation Bombardier trainsets. Seventy-three of these trains will be in service on the N-Line. Choosing a fleet from the same product family provides operators with greater flexibility while optimizing maintenance costs, enabling these extra trainsets to improve the regularity of the service in the region.

An innovative architecture to meet the expectations of Ile-de-France travellers

The architecture of the OMNEO Regio 2N train, made up of alternating single and double-level coaches, is particularly adapted to the requirements of the Paris region’s dense lines. This unique configuration combines capacity, accessibility, and comfort and tailors to the needs of Ile-de-France’s travellers.