DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Nordex SE: End of 2020 the Nordex Group received a major order for 518 MW from Statkraft in Brazil 13.01.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- First order for N163/5.X outside Europe, market entry in Brazil with turbines of the 5 MW class

- Statkraft's largest wind farm project to date in South America



Hamburg, 13 January 2021. At the end of 2020, Statkraft Energias Renováveis - the Brazilian subsidiary of Europe's biggest producer of renewable energy, the Norwegian Statkraft - placed a large-scale order with the Nordex Group for a 518.7 MW project in Brazil. The Nordex Group will equip Statkraft's largest wind farm project to date in South America, named "Ventos de Santa Eugenia", with 91 N163/5.X turbines.

It is the Nordex Group's largest order for N163/5.X turbines since market launch of this turbine in 2019 so far and the first order outside Europe. The Nordex Group is now also supplying this turbine of the Delta4000 series with 5MW+ rated power to the Brazilian market.

Statkraft's order also includes a Premium Service contract covering three years as well as a technical support agreement for the customer and the turbines over a period of 20 years.

The wind farm "Ventos de Santa Eugenia" will be built near Uibaí in the state of Bahía, in the northeast of the country. Commissioning is scheduled for early 2023. The turbines will be supplied in an optimised operating mode of 5.7 MW and will be installed on 120-metre concrete towers.

"We are delighted that Statkraft has opted for our turbine technology and appreciate the confidence placed in us to equip their biggest South American wind farm. With this turbine from the Delta4000 series, which is especially designed for sites with light and medium winds, Statkraft will be able to produce clean wind electricity at a low cost of energy and to deliver required electricity to the Brazilian market," says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.