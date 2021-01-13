creditshelf can successfully continue growth in 2020

Frankfurt am Main, January 13, 2021 ‒ creditshelf, the leading credit platform for digital SME finance in Germany, has grown double-digit in 2020 despite the Corona pandemic. The development of creditshelf's loan business is reflected in the following numbers:

Highlights:

Requested loans totaling EUR 1,528.2 mn were EUR 188 mn higher than the previous year's request volume, underlining the growing demand among German SMEs for fast, easy financing solutions.

creditshelf increased its arranged loan volume by 12% to EUR 98.9 mn in 2020 with a balanced mix of new and existing customers.

The outstanding loan volume grew significantly to EUR 123 mn as of December 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019: EUR 88 mn).

The average term of arranged loans decreased to 26.8 months in 2020 (2019: 27.7 months), reflecting a conscious risk exposure positioning.

The average coupon on the arranged loans was 8.8% in 2020 (2019: 8.3%).



Dr. Tim Thabe, CEO of creditshelf, stated:

"The ongoing Corona pandemic continues to present significant challenges to entrepreneurs. We are proud to have been able to support our customers in 2020 with our lending product. This allowed us to continue our growth in this challenging year. We again had no significant loan defaults in Q4, although the situation was exacerbated by the renewed lockdown affecting the German economy. This resilience of our portfolio demonstrates the high quality of our sales model and our risk analysis. It is the prerequisite for the success of our institutional funding strategy."