 

DGAP-News Energiekontor concludes power purchase agreements (PPAs) for existing wind farms

Energiekontor concludes power purchase agreements (PPAs) for existing wind farms

- PPAs concluded for around 120 MW

- Electricity output sufficient for around 60,000 households

 

Energiekontor provides operational management services for wind farms and solar parks with a nominal output of more than 1 GW. Of these, wind farms with around 270 MW are operated in the company's own portfolio. For some of these wind farms, the term of the fixed 20-year remuneration under the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) ended on 31 December 2020. Energiekontor has been preparing for this situation for many years with a large number of efficiency- and lifetime-increasing measures, so that these wind farms can be operated economically for several more years. In future, the electricity generated will be remunerated on the basis of bilateral power purchase agreements (PPAs) concluded with energy supply companies or other industrial customers.

In recent weeks, Energiekontor has concluded a series of PPAs for 22 existing wind farms with a total of 123 wind turbines and a total output of around 120 MW. The amount of electricity is sufficient to cover the electricity needs of around 60,000 average German households in purely mathematical terms.

The contracts have a term of 1-2 years. The relatively short term was chosen because stronger demand for electricity and rising wholesale electricity prices are expected after the Corona pandemic will be overcome. In addition, the political impulses at EU level for the expansion of renewable energies, the national hydrogen strategy, the gradual decommissioning of fossil-fuelled power plants and the planned nuclear phase-out are seen as price-promoting factors.

In principle, Energiekontor aims to repower wind farms after the expiry of the EEG compensation, i. e. to replace the old turbines with modern, more efficient and more powerful new wind turbines. The PPAs concluded do not represent an obstacle to repowering.

PPAs are not only of great importance for legacy parks but are also increasingly developing into the central economic basis for the realisation of renewable energy projects. Energiekontor is a pioneer in this field and has already realised various new wind and solar projects on a pure PPA basis without state subsidies. In the current year alone, new solar projects with a volume of up to 180 MW are to go into construction.

