Formycon's Scientific Collaboration Partners present FYB207 Results at International Keystone Symposium

Munich - Formycon (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) today announced that its academic partners of the Technical University of Munich, present results on Formycon's COVID-19 drug (FYB207).

The results of the publication (BioRxiv Preprint: https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.12.06.413443) were approved for an E-Poster presentation at the international "Keystone Symposia - Antibodies and Vaccines as Drugs for COVID-19" on today's date titled "Highly efficient inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 entry by a biologically unique ACE2-IgG4-Fc fusion protein with a stabilized hinge region." The poster will be available soon on our website: https://www.formycon.com/en/pipeline/fyb207.

Formycon's innovative SARS-CoV-2-Blocker completely prevents in-vitro infection of cells. Compared to vaccines and therapeutic antibodies, the ACE2-IgG4-Fc fusion protein is maximally protected against virus escape by mutation. The risk of infection enhancement by vaccines and IgG1 antibodies described for corona viruses is minimized by using the IgG4 portion in the fusion. FYB207 also has inherent enzymatic activity that may provide additional protection for the lungs and cardiovascular system in symptomatic patients. In addition, FYB207 can potentially be used for treatment of all corona viruses that use ACE2 as an entry portal.

Formycon is currently preparing documents for a Scientific Advice at the Paul-Ehrlich-Institute on the preclinical and clinical studies for FYB207, which is planned to be conducted within the next weeks. The clinical trial is expected to start during the second half of 2021.

