Press Release // January 13, 2021

Formycon's Scientific Collaboration Partners present FYB207 Results at International Keystone Symposium

Munich - Formycon (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) today announced that its academic partners of the Technical University of Munich, present results on Formycon's COVID-19 drug (FYB207).

The results of the publication (BioRxiv Preprint: https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.12.06.413443) were approved for an E-Poster presentation at the international "Keystone Symposia - Antibodies and Vaccines as Drugs for COVID-19" on today's date titled "Highly efficient inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 entry by a biologically unique ACE2-IgG4-Fc fusion protein with a stabilized hinge region." The poster will be available soon on our website: https://www.formycon.com/en/pipeline/fyb207.

Formycon's innovative SARS-CoV-2-Blocker completely prevents in-vitro infection of cells. Compared to vaccines and therapeutic antibodies, the ACE2-IgG4-Fc fusion protein is maximally protected against virus escape by mutation. The risk of infection enhancement by vaccines and IgG1 antibodies described for corona viruses is minimized by using the IgG4 portion in the fusion. FYB207 also has inherent enzymatic activity that may provide additional protection for the lungs and cardiovascular system in symptomatic patients. In addition, FYB207 can potentially be used for treatment of all corona viruses that use ACE2 as an entry portal.

Formycon is currently preparing documents for a Scientific Advice at the Paul-Ehrlich-Institute on the preclinical and clinical studies for FYB207, which is planned to be conducted within the next weeks. The clinical trial is expected to start during the second half of 2021.

About Formycon:
Formycon is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value chain from technical development to the clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has four biosimilars in development. Based on its extensive experience in the development of biopharmaceutical drugs, the company is also working on the development of antibody-based COVID-19 compounds.

