GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ RESCUE Pivotal Phase III Trial in AAO journal Ophthalmology

Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, Ophthalmology, has published results from the RESCUE pivotal Phase III clinical trial of LUMEVOQ gene therapy in ND4 Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) subjects. The paper*, published in the January issue under the title, “Efficacy and safety of intravitreal gene therapy for Leber hereditary optic neuropathy treated within 6 months of disease onset”, is the second peer-reviewed article based on Phase III clinical trial data to document comparable bilateral improvement in visual outcomes from a unilateral injection of a gene therapy.

“The improvement from nadir in both eyes is compelling and not consistent with what we know about the natural history of this disease,” said Dr. Nancy J. Newman, MD, lead author, RESCUE principal investigator and LeoDelle Jolley Professor of Ophthalmology and Neurology at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, GA, USA.

“The study confirms the clinical benefit of rescuing retinal ganglion cells and optic nerve fibers with Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS)-based gene therapy,” said Dr. José-Alain Sahel, MD, co-founder of GenSight and Director of the Institut de la Vision (Sorbonne-Université/Inserm/CNRS), Paris, France, where LUMEVOQ’s underlying mitochondrial targeting technology was developed. “Numerous other mitochondrial diseases could be efficiently targeted as demonstrated in this pivotal clinical trial,” added Dr. Sahel, who is also Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology at Centre Hospitalier National d’Ophtalmologie des XV-XX, Paris, France, and Professor and Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center), USA.

RESCUE trial data and analyses were key components of the data package submitted by GenSight Biologics in September 2020 to the European Medicines Agency when it applied for marketing authorization for LUMEVOQ as treatment for patients with visual loss due to LHON caused by a confirmed mutation in the ND4 mitochondrial gene. The agency’s decision is expected in Q4 2021.