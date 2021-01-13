 

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a 5-year Cement Supply Agreement With Property Developer Ouest Réalisations

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green” or the “Company”), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, announces the signing of a partnership contract with property developer Ouest Réalisations.

From 2021 and for the next five years, Hoffmann Green will supply Ouest Réalisations with its clinker-free low-carbon cement resulting from H-UKR technology for the construction of collective housing and commercial buildings. This order commitment concerns a total volume of 75,000 m3 of concrete manufactured by concrete plants distributing Hoffmann Green cement, equivalent to 20,000 to 30,000 tons of cement. Ouest Réalisations is a property development company from the Vendée, western France, that undertakes eco-responsible and innovative building construction projects.

Hoffmann Green’s low-carbon cement will notably be utilized within the framework of the construction of the 4-story 103-apartment “La Croix Blanche” senior citizens’ residence in Les Sables d’Olonne, which has already begun and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Ouest Réalisations will also use Hoffmann Green cement within the framework of the “Batignolles 2025” project, the Nantes region’s largest private home and commercial building construction project. This large-scale new ensemble covering 12 hectares will include 700 homes, as well as schools, training centers and businesses. Work should begin in early 2021.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “This 5-year order commitment further strengthens the value of our low-carbon cement solution. We are very proud to have signed our first partnership agreement with a property developer, even more so as it is with Ouest Réalisations, a company from the Vendée region with which we share many values, including our joint vision to decarbonize the new-housing construction sector. We are looking forward to following Ouest Réalisations’ real-estate programs using our technology.

Yannick Cougnaud, Director of Ouest Réalisations,adds: “In addition to being convinced by the quality of Hoffmann Green technologies, which we will integrate into all our programmes from 2021 onwards, we are convinced of the enthusiasm for them. Therefore, reserving and securing quantities seemed vital to us for the years to come. This will allow a peace of mind in terms of supply for Ouest Réalisations and production for Hoffmann Green. It is an ecological and economic reality. The continuity of a mark of confidence seen since 2015!”

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative

clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green’s cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement. A second production site is under construction in western France with a capacity of 250,000 tons of cement per year.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

About Ouest Réalisations

Ouest Réalisations is a property developer from the Vendée, western France, that undertakes eco-responsible and innovative construction projects in western France. It has, for example, designed the “La Croix Blanche” senior citizens’ residence and the “Les Hauts de Tanchet” secure residence, both located in the coastal town of Les Sables d’Olonne.

