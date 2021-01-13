TGS Announces Espirito Santo Multi-Client 3D Survey Offshore Brazil

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented, “We are pleased to commence this new survey as we grow our 3D library and further position TGS in the region. Further, we remain strongly committed to conducting our operations in a sustainable manner while providing first-class data and insights services offshore Brazil and all areas of operations around the world.”

OSLO, NORWAY (13 January 2021) - TGS, a leading provider of multi-client geoscience data for exploration & production (E&P) companies, today announced the commencement of the Espirito Santo multi-client 3D seismic survey offshore Brazil – previously publicized on 18 November 2020. This survey, covering 2,694 square kilometers, will broaden the region's 3D coverage while adding to the extensive offshore seismic library. This survey is being acquired in a dual-azimuth acquisition format.

Espirito Santo fast track data is expected in Q4 2021 and will be processed using Dynamic Matching Full Wave Inversion (DM-FWI). DM-FWI is a technology that uses seismic reflection and refraction information to automatically update the velocity model and allows for superior, geologically coherent velocity models, improved subsurface analysis and reduced uncertainty. Dynamic Matching FWI achieves a step-change in velocity modelling where imaging in depth is clearer and more geologically consistent while overcoming many of the limitations of standard FWI.

This project is supported by industry funding.



