 

Protera SAS: Protera Strengthens Board with Appointment of Dr. Oswaldo da Costa e Silva as Non-Executive Director

Protera SAS: Protera Strengthens Board with Appointment of Dr. Oswaldo da Costa e Silva as Non-Executive Director

13.01.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Protera Strengthens Board with Appointment of Dr. Oswaldo da Costa e Silva as Non-Executive Director

SANTIAGO, CHILE and PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / Protera, an AI-driven startup designing and developing new proteins to enable a wide range of natural and sustainable solutions, announced today it has appointed Dr. Oswaldo da Costa e Silva as Non-Executive Director to its Board. Dr. da Costa e Silva has over 20 years' experience working with and advising global agricultural biotech, life sciences and pharma corporations, as well as SMEs and startups, on strategic growth initiatives.

Currently, Dr. da Costa e Silva is the managing director at InnoCres Consultancy, where he advises pharma, nutrition, food and agricultural biotech companies on strategic, innovation-driven business development opportunities. Previously, he spent over six years in leadership roles focusing on human nutrition and research and development at Royal DSM NV, a Dutch multinational specialized in nutrition, health and sustainable living. Prior to that, he worked for over a decade at BASF, the largest chemicals producer in the world - with a focus on sustainable development. While there, he was a senior manager of innovation for BASF New Business, led the technology center for gene discovery and also headed global projects at BASF Plant Sciences.

Leonardo Álvarez, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Protera said, "We are honored to have an industry veteran like Oswaldo to help drive our ambitious growth plans and ongoing fundraising activities. His deep science background and years of experience developing and deploying innovation within BASF and DSM will be of great value to our team as we continue scaling up."

Protera has hit a number of important milestones in the last 12 months -- from opening a new laboratory, to hiring critical personnel, doubling the size of its team and entering into new corporate partnerships across Europe as well as North and South America.

The company is currently scaling up production of its products in pilot trials to deploy its unique, clean-label proteins that extend shelf-life and replace chemically derived ingredients. Protera is working with several multinational companies to test its protein engineering technology and determine how long it can extend the shelf-life of food items such as bread.

Dr. da Costa e Silva noted, "Protera has a very bright future ahead. I'm thrilled to be working with this talented management team to grow the company and help it deliver value, as it accelerates its protein engineering technology to help meet global sustainability needs."

About Protera:

Protera is advancing the science of protein engineering to address some of the most critical problems and opportunities in food, agriculture, the environment and human health. We streamline protein design and development with MADI(TM), our proprietary deep learning algorithm, to predict high value protein products and enzymes with unprecedented speed and accuracy. www.proterabio.com

Protera SAS: Protera Strengthens Board with Appointment of Dr. Oswaldo da Costa e Silva as Non-Executive Director

SANTIAGO, CHILE and PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2021 / Protera, an AI-driven startup designing and developing new proteins to enable a wide range of natural and sustainable solutions, announced today it has appointed Dr. Oswaldo da Costa e Silva as Non-Executive Director to its Board.

