Sixt Leasing SE launches smartphone app for fleet customers

Pullach, 13 January 2021 - Sixt Leasing SE, a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, has launched a smartphone app for fleet customers: Thereby, company car drivers now have the possibility to manage everything related to their leasing contract easily and comfortably while on the road: from contract data and damage reports to workshop searches as well as booking appointments for inspections and tyre changes. The Sixt Leasing App can be used on iOS and Android devices and is available in the Apple and Google App Stores.

The Sixt Leasing App supports company car drivers with many convenient functions and offers full transparency and control:

Login/Registration:

Simple and secure registration by name and registration number or contract number

Home:

Content and functions tailored to the user

Overview of booked tyre and workshop appointments

Always up to date through selected leasing news

Profile:

View of contact, contract and vehicle data (e.g. duration, mileage, contract number)

Reminder before delivery of a new vehicle

Function for independent editing of individual data

Service:

Display of the digital service map with all service details

Display of the fuel cards deposited in the contract, including the possibility of blocking or replacing individual cards

Partner finder with all workshop and tyre partners relevant to the leasing contract

Contact information of the individual service partners

Direct navigation to the desired service partner

Simple and secure booking of appointments for tyre changes and inspections incl. reminder function

Damage: