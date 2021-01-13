Renalytix Commends HHS/CMS on Finalization of MCIT Rule to Provide National Medicare Coverage for FDA Breakthrough Devices and Diagnostics

Creates Pathway for Beneficiary Access to KidneyIntelX for Medicare Beneficiary Kidney Disease Populations

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Centers for Medicaid & Medicare (CMS) announced the establishment of the Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology (MCIT) pathway (RIN: 0938-AT88), to provide a coverage pathway for Medicare beneficiaries nationwide to have faster access to new, innovative medical devices and diagnostic tests designated under the Breakthrough Device review program and with market authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Under MCIT, national Medicare coverage can become effective on the date of FDA approval or clearance of a breakthrough designated device and will continue for a period of four years. After a four-year period, continued coverage for Medicare beneficiaries will be based on one of three methods, 1) case-by-case coverage, 2) a local coverage determination, or 3) a national coverage determination.



“Having a clear path to national Medicare coverage for innovative products like KidneyIntelX provides a major catalyst to drive the robust research and clinical development programs necessary to address major unmet medical needs such as kidney disease,” stated Tom McLain, President, RenalytixAI. “MCIT will also encourage early engagement with FDA in developing new diagnostic tests and leverage the many benefits of Breakthrough Designation including priority review of needed technology. We appreciate the opportunity to work with FDA and CMS to tackle the critical issue of early stage prognosis to help slow or prevent kidney disease progression. This new coverage pathway will facilitate accelerated access to KidneyIntelX for Medicare beneficiaries and their primary care doctors to help assure a better quality of life and save lives.”

RenalytixAI’s lead product, KidneyIntelX, was granted FDA breakthrough designation in May 2019. After working closely with the FDA review team assigned to KidneyIntelX the company submitted its DeNovo 510K application for clearance in August 2020. Assuming FDA clearance is received in 2021, Renalytix will opt in for the automatic four-year National Medicare coverage period. In addition to the MCIT coverage pathway for the test, Renalytix has already designed a prospective utility and outcome study. The aim of the 2,000-patient study is to further demonstrate the clinical value of KidneyIntelX testing in delaying or preventing the progression of early-stage diabetic kidney disease.