



Bezons, January 13, 2021 – 8:00 am – Riber, global market leader in MBE equipment for semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a research system in Asia.

Riber received an order for a research system, model C21 DZ, from a Sciences and Technology University in Asia. This University have several research projects planned to investigate fundamental properties of arsenide / phosphide thin films grown by MBE and a more applied program focused on telecoms lasers operating around the 1.55 um wavelength for fiber optical networks.