 

Riber Order for a research MBE machine in Asia 

Bezons, January 13, 2021 – 8:00 am – Riber, global market leader in MBE equipment for semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a research system in Asia.

Riber received an order for a research system, model C21 DZ, from a Sciences and Technology University in Asia. This University have several research projects planned to investigate fundamental properties of arsenide / phosphide thin films grown by MBE and a more applied program focused on telecoms lasers operating around the 1.55 um wavelength for fiber optical networks.

The ordered system will be delivered in 2021.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader in MBE equipment. The company designs and produces molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems as well as evaporation sources and cells for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.
RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).
www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER
 Laurent Pollet
tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00
invest@riber.com 		CALYPTUS 
 Cyril Combe
tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68
cyril.combe@calyptus.net

