 

Correction Decision made regarding the long-term promotion of the managers

Correction: Decision made regarding the long-term promotion of the managers of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies with share options programme

Announcement supplemented by the first five paragraphs and updated table of targets.

Taking into account the discussions in the Lithuania regarding the application of the management long-term incentive plan which is the first such kind to be applied in a state-controlled company, AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter –the Company) announces the adjusted EBITDA minimum and maximum thresholds for the purposes of share entitlement to the management (table below) and supplements information on other components of the targets. The Company also answers the possible questions in advance.

Why is the adjusted EBITDA thresholds and the specification of other targets announced earlier than the Company has communicated so far, in the absence of updated strategic plan for 2021-2024?
After assessing the discussions in Lithuanian public sphere and coordination with capital market lawyers, the Company advances the disclosure of the thresholds for the year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA thresholds for the year 2024 will be announced as planned, together with an updated strategic plan. Thresholds for subsequent periods will also be announced together with updated strategic plans.

How the adjusted EBITDA thresholds for 2023 should be addressed in the context of long-term incentive plan?
Adjusted EBITDA thresholds for 2023 are not related to a profit forecast on which basis the investors should make their investment decisions and only relates to setting the entitlement of shares based on their performance results.

How it will be ensured that the Company will increase its profitability without affecting tariffs for consumers?
The target of green generation installed capacity will ensure that growth of the Company is achieved by directing investments to the sustainable generation expansion and not the tariff increase, which is set by the regulator. The Company will also present thresholds in detail to the regulator, who approves the tariffs for consumers and ensures that prices are not unreasonably increased.

Preparation of a CO2 reduction plan and achievement of its objectives – why is the unfinished plan included in the long-term goals?
The Company is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, thus making a significant contribution to mitigating climate change. We assume that the Company can have a significant impact on achieving the goals set out in the National Energy and Climate Action Plan of the Republic of Lithuania. For this reason, the preparation and implementation of a comprehensive carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions management plan to the approved extent is one of the Company's strategic objectives.

