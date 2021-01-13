Announcement supplemented by the first five paragraphs and updated table of targets.

Taking into account the discussions in the Lithuania regarding the application of the management long-term incentive plan which is the first such kind to be applied in a state-controlled company, AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter –the Company) announces the adjusted EBITDA minimum and maximum thresholds for the purposes of share entitlement to the management (table below) and supplements information on other components of the targets. The Company also answers the possible questions in advance.

Why is the adjusted EBITDA thresholds and the specification of other targets announced earlier than the Company has communicated so far, in the absence of updated strategic plan for 2021-2024?

After assessing the discussions in Lithuanian public sphere and coordination with capital market lawyers, the Company advances the disclosure of the thresholds for the year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA thresholds for the year 2024 will be announced as planned, together with an updated strategic plan. Thresholds for subsequent periods will also be announced together with updated strategic plans.