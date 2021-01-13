Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces leadership appointments

 

Capgemini announces leadership appointments

Capgemini announces leadership appointments

Paris, January 13 2021 – Capgemini today confirmed a number of Group leadership appointments that combine its global strengths and talent, effective January 1, 2021.  

Three leaders named as CEOs of strategic business units
In Europe, Michael Schulte, previously Managing Director of Capgemini in Germany, is now CEO of the Northern Europe Strategic Business Unit. Jérôme Siméon, previously Managing Director of Capgemini in France, is CEO of the Southern Europe Strategic Business Unit. Both Michael and Jérôme join the Group Executive Board.

Olaf Pietschner, formerly Managing Director of Capgemini in Australia & New Zealand, becomes CEO of the Asia Pacific Strategic Business Unit. Olaf joins the Group Executive Committee.  

Seasoned Altran leaders augment Capgemini’s Group Executive Committee
William Rozé, formerly Executive Vice-President in charge of Europe at Altran, is now CEO of Capgemini’s Engineering and R&D business line. Pascal Brier, previously Executive Vice-President at Altran responsible for its Strategy, Technology & Innovation, is appointed Group Chief Innovation Officer. Both William and Pascal join the Group Executive Committee.

Finally, Jeroen Versteeg, previously Deputy CEO of Capgemini’s Europe Strategic Business Unit, becomes the global Chief Sales Officer for the Group and joins the Group Executive Committee.

“I am delighted to welcome such strong and talented executives from across the Group to our leadership team. The appointment of two former Altran leaders to the Group Executive Committee is a further example of the continuation of the smooth integration process that has been well underway since its acquisition last year,” comments Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group. “Each of the newly appointed executives, announced today, brings to their position a series of outstanding achievements and a depth of experience from which our clients, team members and the Group as whole will benefit greatly.”

