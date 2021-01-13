Novo Seeds' Portfolio Company, IO Biotech, Completes Oversubscribed EUR 127M Series B Financing to Accelerate Clinical Programs in Oncology

- Participated in further financing alongside a strong syndicate of investors

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Seeds, the early-stage investment and company creation team of Novo Holdings, announced today that its portfolio company, IO Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating anti-cancer therapies based on its proprietary T-win technology, has raised EUR 127 million in Series B financing.

On 15 December 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) granted IO Biotech breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) for a combination of IO Biotech's lead immuno-oncology therapies, IO102 and IO103, with anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibodies for patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. IO Biotech intends to use the proceeds from the financing to advance clinical trials for its early and late-stage immune-oncology programs, including a large randomized trial for IO102 and IO103 with anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibodies in metastatic melanoma.

Emmanuelle Coutanceau, Partner at Novo Seeds and IO Biotech Board Member said: "Having initially invested in IO Biotech at the seed stage in January 2014, we have supported the company throughout its journey and are delighted to continue as it reaches this milestone in its successful development. This very large financing round, involving a strong syndicate of well renowned investors, is a testament to IO Biotech's team and the potential of its therapies for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. For Novo Seeds, it represents another example of our company creation efforts, identifying and building world class companies that are developing innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs."

"We are very pleased that Novo Seeds is supporting us once again alongside such a strong group of investors backing our company. I am proud that this financing round had such a high interest and can close oversubscribed," said Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, and founder of IO Biotech. "The funding will enable us to execute on our breakthrough therapy designation grant and advance our lead programs in late-stage clinical development, as we are committed to bringing our treatment to patients as soon as possible."