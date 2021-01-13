 

Novo Seeds' Portfolio Company, IO Biotech, Completes Oversubscribed EUR 127M Series B Financing to Accelerate Clinical Programs in Oncology

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 08:48  |  58   |   |   

IO Biotech to accelerate the development of novel, immune-modulating anti-cancer therapies based on its proprietary T-win technology

Novo Seeds created and launched IO Biotech with first seed investment in 2015

Participated in further financing alongside a strong syndicate of investors

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Seeds, the early-stage investment and company creation team of Novo Holdings, announced today that its portfolio company, IO Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating anti-cancer therapies based on its proprietary T-win technology, has raised EUR 127 million in Series B financing.

On 15 December 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) granted IO Biotech breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) for a combination of IO Biotech's lead immuno-oncology therapies, IO102 and IO103, with anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibodies for patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. IO Biotech intends to use the proceeds from the financing to advance clinical trials for its early and late-stage immune-oncology programs, including a large randomized trial for IO102 and IO103 with anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibodies in metastatic melanoma.

Emmanuelle Coutanceau, Partner at Novo Seeds and IO Biotech Board Member said: "Having initially invested in IO Biotech at the seed stage in January 2014, we have supported the company throughout its journey and are delighted to continue as it reaches this milestone in its successful development. This very large financing round, involving a strong syndicate of well renowned investors, is a testament to IO Biotech's team and the potential of its therapies for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. For Novo Seeds, it represents another example of our company creation efforts, identifying and building world class companies that are developing innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs."

"We are very pleased that Novo Seeds is supporting us once again alongside such a strong group of investors backing our company. I am proud that this financing round had such a high interest and can close oversubscribed," said Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, and founder of IO Biotech. "The funding will enable us to execute on our breakthrough therapy designation grant and advance our lead programs in late-stage clinical development, as we are committed to bringing our treatment to patients as soon as possible."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novo Seeds' Portfolio Company, IO Biotech, Completes Oversubscribed EUR 127M Series B Financing to Accelerate Clinical Programs in Oncology -  IO Biotech to accelerate the development of novel, immune-modulating anti-cancer therapies based on its proprietary T-win technology -  Novo Seeds created and launched IO Biotech with first seed investment in 2015 -  Participated in further …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The World's Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Hyundai Motor Company Teases First Image of IONIQ 5
Ortho's VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test for Accurate, Mass-Scale COVID-19 Testing is the First ...
Hanmi presents solution package strategy to potentially overcome COVID-19 at the 39th JP Morgan ...
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces AbbVie Opt-In of TriNKET Immunotherapy Drug Candidate
Mytheresa Announces Launch Of Initial Public Offering
Despite Pandemic, Patent Demand Remains Strong, According to Analysis by IFI CLAIMS
Core Banking Solutions Market to Reach $28.78 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 14.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Collaboration of AImotive and Sony evolves ADAS capability for VISION-S Prototype
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Mercado Bitcoin teams up with Moss and leads the way in offsetting carbon emissions with Blockchain
Industrial Automation Oil & Gas Market worth $18.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman announces THE LINE at NEOM
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments