7C Solarparken AG resolves on capital increase with subscription rights of up to EUR 8 Mio.



13-Jan-2021 / 08:48 CET/CEST

Bayreuth, 13 January 2021 - The Management Board of 7C Solarparken AG (WKN: A11QW6, ISIN: DE 000A11QW68; Frankfurt stock exchange, regulated market (general standard)) today resolved, based on the resolution of the general meeting of 17 July 2020 and with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's issued share capital from EUR 67,492,085.00 to up to EUR 69,420,430.00 by issuing up to 1,928,345 new no-par value bearer shares against cash contributions whilst granting the existing shareholders' subscription rights. The placement price per share was put by the Management Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board at EUR 4.10 per share.



Existing shareholders will have the opportunity to subscribe the 1,928,0345 new shares within the framework of a subscription offer. The subscription period shall run from 19 January 2021, 0:00 to 1 February 2021, 24:00. The new shares will be included without a prospectus in the existing listing in the Regulated Market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The new shares will carry full dividend rights as of January 1, 2020.



The issue proceeds will contribute materially to the financing of the portfolio growth of the Company in Germany and Belgium. The management board aims at increasing the group's portfolio to 500 MWp by 2023, of which 400 MWp capacity in full ownership of the group. This objective requires equity, which will be strengthened by the capital increase, which was resolved today. The transaction is accompanied by MM Warburg.



