 

DGAP-Adhoc 7C Solarparken AG resolves on capital increase with subscription rights of up to EUR 8 Mio.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.01.2021, 08:48  |  42   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: 7C Solarparken AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
7C Solarparken AG resolves on capital increase with subscription rights of up to EUR 8 Mio.

13-Jan-2021 / 08:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

7C Solarparken AG resolves on capital increase with subscription rights of up to EUR 8 Mio.

Bayreuth, 13 January 2021 - The Management Board of 7C Solarparken AG (WKN: A11QW6, ISIN: DE 000A11QW68; Frankfurt stock exchange, regulated market (general standard)) today resolved, based on the resolution of the general meeting of 17 July 2020 and with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's issued share capital from EUR 67,492,085.00 to up to EUR 69,420,430.00 by issuing up to 1,928,345 new no-par value bearer shares against cash contributions whilst granting the existing shareholders' subscription rights. The placement price per share was put by the Management Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board at EUR 4.10 per share.

Existing shareholders will have the opportunity to subscribe the 1,928,0345 new shares within the framework of a subscription offer. The subscription period shall run from 19 January 2021, 0:00 to 1 February 2021, 24:00. The new shares will be included without a prospectus in the existing listing in the Regulated Market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The new shares will carry full dividend rights as of January 1, 2020.

The issue proceeds will contribute materially to the financing of the portfolio growth of the Company in Germany and Belgium. The management board aims at increasing the group's portfolio to 500 MWp by 2023, of which 400 MWp capacity in full ownership of the group. This objective requires equity, which will be strengthened by the capital increase, which was resolved today. The transaction is accompanied by MM Warburg.

Contact:
7C Solarparken AG
Koen Boriau
Management Board
An der Feuerwache 15
95445 Bayreuth
Deutschland
FON: +49 (0)921 230557-77
FAX: +49 (0)921 230557 79
EMAIL: info@solarparken.com
www.solarparken.com
 

13-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 7C Solarparken AG
An der Feuerwache 15
95445 Bayreuth
Germany
Phone: +49 (921) 23 05 57 77
Fax: +49 (921) 23 05 57 79
E-mail: info@solarparken.com
Internet: www.solarparken.com
ISIN: DE000A11QW68
WKN: A11QW6
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 1160257

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1160257  13-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1160257&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

7C Solarparken Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: 7C Solarparken AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc 7C Solarparken AG resolves on capital increase with subscription rights of up to EUR 8 Mio. DGAP-Ad-hoc: 7C Solarparken AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase 7C Solarparken AG resolves on capital increase with subscription rights of up to EUR 8 Mio. 13-Jan-2021 / 08:48 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
Sensationelle Resultate vom Diamantbohrprogramm 2020 liegen vor.
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
Manz AG erhält Auftrag von US-amerikanischem Hersteller von Elektrofahrzeugen für eine ...
DGAP-DD: PAION AG deutsch
Manz AG receives order from US manufacturer of electric vehicles for an assembly line for Li-ion ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG: Deutsche Post AG erhöht Ergebnisprognose für 2022 nach vorläufigen Zahlen ...
DGAP-News: Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG und Share Value Stiftung kündigen Übernahme- und ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Update zum Geschäftsverlauf
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai ...
Sensationelle Resultate vom Diamantbohrprogramm 2020 liegen vor.
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Eigenbestand an Kryptowährungen knackt die 100-Millionen-Euro-Marke
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:48 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: 7C Solarparken AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht mit Gesamtemissionsvolumen von bis zu EUR 8 Mio. (deutsch)
08:48 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: 7C Solarparken AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht mit Gesamtemissionsvolumen von bis zu EUR 8 Mio.
05.01.21
7C Solarparken: Aufsichtsrat trennt sich von Aktien
05.01.21
DGAP-DD: 7C Solarparken AG deutsch
05.01.21
DGAP-DD: 7C Solarparken AG english
29.12.20
7C Solarparken vergrößert das Portfolio
29.12.20
DGAP-News: 7C Solarparken AG: Akquisition von EnerVest Belgium und Erhöhung des IPP Portfolios auf 256 MWp (deutsch)
29.12.20
DGAP-News: 7C Solarparken AG: Akquisition von EnerVest Belgium und Erhöhung des IPP Portfolios auf 256 MWp
29.12.20
DGAP-News: 7C Solarparken AG: Acquisition of EnerVest Belgium and increase in IPP Portfolio to 256 MWp
18.12.20
DGAP-DD: 7C Solarparken AG english

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09:25 Uhr
8.653
7C Solarparken AG