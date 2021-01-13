 

CLS Strengthens its Organization with New Employees in Key Positions for Continued Global Establishment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 09:00  |  52   |   |   

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) (CLS), a developer of advanced innovative products for high-precision, image-guided laser ablation, today announced that the company has strengthened its organization by hiring new team members in key positions. CLS names Lotta Ljungberg as VP of Regulatory Affairs & Quality Assurance and Hoda Tawfik as VP of Clinical Affairs.

Lotta Ljungberg holds a Master of Science from Lund University and was previously Head of Quality Assurance at Biora. Hoda Tawfik has a PhD from University of Cairo, Department of Pharmacology, and held a position as CMO/COO at Magforce Nanomedicine up until the start of her own consultancy business in 2020. Ljungberg and Tawfik will start their new assignments during February 2021.
  
“In line with our plan, we are building strong and solid clinical evidence for the TRANBERG-system. Evidence that can meet regulatory demands in our targeted markets, and also support the launch of our system in the EU as well as in the U.S. and Asia Pacific. I am therefore very pleased to welcome these extremely skilled and experienced new team members to CLS. They will contribute valuable knowledge and leadership, and complete our already strong team in reaching the important milestones as we move forward,” says Dan Mogren, Acting CEO of CLS.

Lotta Ljungberg and Hoda Tawfik replace Marie Grey and Karin Peterson in the company’s management team.

CLS markets and sells the TRANBERG | Thermal Therapy System for high-precision, image-guided laser ablation treatments in the EU, targeting prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, brain tumours and epilepsy, and in the U.S for prostate treatment. The system is optimized for treatment with CLS’ proprietary imILT protocol, with the potential to stimulate the immune system. Image guided means that the physician uses magnetic resonance images (MRI) or ultrasound (US) images, for example, to identify targets, guide placement of instruments and for monitoring during the ablation procedure.

About Clinical Laserthermia Systems

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ), develops and sells the TRANBERG |Thermal Therapy System including specially designed sterile disposable products minimally invasive treatment of cancerous tumours, in accordance with regulatory approvals in EU and USA. The products are marketed for image-guided laser ablation (FLA, LITT) and for treatment with imILT, the company’s interstitial thermotherapy with a potentially immune stimulating effect. CLS is headquartered in Lund, Sweden and has subsidiaries in Germany and Irvine, CA. CLS is listed Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CLS B. Certified Adviser (CA) is FNCA Sweden AB, Ph: +46 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available on www.clinicallaser.se.

This press release has been translated from Swedish. The Swedish text shall govern for all purposes and prevail in case of any discrepancy with the English version. 

CONTACT: Company contact:
Dan J. Mogren, Acting CEO Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ)
Ph: +46 – (0)705 – 90 11 40 Email: dan.mogren@clinicallaser.com

Clinical Laserthermia Systems (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CLS Strengthens its Organization with New Employees in Key Positions for Continued Global Establishment LUND, Sweden, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) (CLS), a developer of advanced innovative products for high-precision, image-guided laser ablation, today announced that the company has strengthened its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
SANOFI unveils EUROAPI as the name of the new industry leading European API* company and appoints ...
Overstock Announces Canadian Broker-Dealer Echelon Can Now Trade Digital Preferred Shares, OSTKO
Calibre Exceeds High-End of 2020 Production Guidance Range; 2021 Production Guidance of between ...
AMD President and CEO Lisa Su Showcases a Digital-First World at Consumer Technology ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board