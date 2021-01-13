CLS Strengthens its Organization with New Employees in Key Positions for Continued Global Establishment

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) (CLS), a developer of advanced innovative products for high-precision, image-guided laser ablation, today announced that the company has strengthened its organization by hiring new team members in key positions. CLS names Lotta Ljungberg as VP of Regulatory Affairs & Quality Assurance and Hoda Tawfik as VP of Clinical Affairs.

Lotta Ljungberg holds a Master of Science from Lund University and was previously Head of Quality Assurance at Biora. Hoda Tawfik has a PhD from University of Cairo, Department of Pharmacology, and held a position as CMO/COO at Magforce Nanomedicine up until the start of her own consultancy business in 2020. Ljungberg and Tawfik will start their new assignments during February 2021.



“In line with our plan, we are building strong and solid clinical evidence for the TRANBERG-system. Evidence that can meet regulatory demands in our targeted markets, and also support the launch of our system in the EU as well as in the U.S. and Asia Pacific. I am therefore very pleased to welcome these extremely skilled and experienced new team members to CLS. They will contribute valuable knowledge and leadership, and complete our already strong team in reaching the important milestones as we move forward,” says Dan Mogren, Acting CEO of CLS.