 

Mobile Outperformed 2020 expectations with Consumers Spending $143B on Apps

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 09:01  |  39   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- App Annie, the mobile data and analytics company helping brands and publishers create winning experiences on mobile, today released The State of Mobile 2021 report. This annual appraisal provides insight into mobile's expansive impact across industries and the global economy.

2020 accelerated mobile adoption as consumers used their mobile devices to connect, work, learn, play and escape despite COVID-19 restricting their way of life. Consumers spent $143 billion on mobile apps in 2020, an increase of 20% from 2019. Top markets driving this spend included China, United States, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

Select findings include:

  • Time spent on mobile surged: 4.2 hours were spent on Android which amounted to 3.5 trillion hours, up by 20% and 25% respectively from 2019
  • Mobile gaming remains unrivaled: This sector is on track to surpass $120 billion in consumer spend in 2021 which will capture 1.5x of the overall gaming market
  • Time spent crossed generations: In the US, Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X/ Baby Boomers spent 16%, 18% and 30% more time per user YoY in their most-used apps
  • Social networking apps take center stage: Time spent per user increased by up to 325% YoY. TikTok is on track to hit 1.2 billion monthly active users in 2021 as consumers look to stay connected as well as entertained
  • Mobile fuels the ad industry: In 2020 ad spend grew to $240 billion up by 26% from 2019
  • Funding remained strong: $73 billion was invested in mobile companies up by 27% from 2019

The State of Mobile 2021 shows how to navigate macro trends and demographics which helps  identify which leading brands and publishers are winning across gaming, fintech, retail, social, video, and others.

"The world has forever changed. While people stay at home across the world, we saw mobile habits accelerate by three years," said Theodore Krantz, Chief Executive Officer of App Annie.

According to James Cordery, Head of Performance Marketing Strategy, Deliveroo, "In 2020, we were able to focus on executing mobile strategies that really delivered incremental growth for Deliveroo. We were able to couple consumer insights with market context from App Annie to make decisions that have had a high impact on our performance."

This year, with a brand new interactive experience, the report provides an overview of key narratives in mobile across 11 industries and 30 countries. The analysis and estimates in this report are based on App Annie Intelligence.

Read the full The State of Mobile 2021 here

About App Annie
App Annie is the industry's most trusted mobile data and analytics platform. App Annie's mission is to help customers create winning mobile experiences and achieve excellence.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653562/App_Annie_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mobile Outperformed 2020 expectations with Consumers Spending $143B on Apps SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - App Annie, the mobile data and analytics company helping brands and publishers create winning experiences on mobile, today released The State of Mobile 2021 report. This annual appraisal provides insight …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The World's Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Hyundai Motor Company Teases First Image of IONIQ 5
Ortho's VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test for Accurate, Mass-Scale COVID-19 Testing is the First ...
Hanmi presents solution package strategy to potentially overcome COVID-19 at the 39th JP Morgan ...
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces AbbVie Opt-In of TriNKET Immunotherapy Drug Candidate
Mytheresa Announces Launch Of Initial Public Offering
Despite Pandemic, Patent Demand Remains Strong, According to Analysis by IFI CLAIMS
Core Banking Solutions Market to Reach $28.78 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 14.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Collaboration of AImotive and Sony evolves ADAS capability for VISION-S Prototype
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Mercado Bitcoin teams up with Moss and leads the way in offsetting carbon emissions with Blockchain
Industrial Automation Oil & Gas Market worth $18.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman announces THE LINE at NEOM
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments