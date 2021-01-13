Juniper Networks and Türk Telekom Create Joint Innovation Path for Accelerated Open RAN Development and Deployment

Juniper Networks , (NYSE: JNPR) a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, and Türk Telekom Group (Türk Telekom), Turkey’s world-class, first and largest integrated telecom operator, have announced completion of a groundbreaking new technology and commercial partnership to accelerate innovation in support of the Open RAN (Open Radio Access Network) 5G ecosystem.

An exclusive global licensing agreement with Netsia, a subsidiary of Türk Telekom Group company Argela in the USA, to transfer its leading-edge Radio Intelligent Controller (RIC) technology to Juniper, including related source code and patents plus exclusive rights to develop and sell products and solutions that integrate with RIC.

Permanent transfer of technical domain experts from Netsia to Juniper in support of RIC’s integration into Juniper’s product portfolio, further strengthening Juniper’s Open RAN and 5G expertise.

Committed purchase of Juniper products and solutions by Türk Telekom to support its next generation Open RAN and 5G deployment. This will include an initial proof-of-concept project expected in late 2021, which will incorporate RIC technology and Juniper’s broader portfolio.

Netsia - an applied research organization and pioneer in Open RAN and 5G - is widely regarded as an industry-leading innovator in the RIC landscape, with over 20 patents and patent applications for its technology to date. The Netsia 4G and 5G RIC is in the advanced stage of development following approximately five years of rigorous research and development, and numerous proof-of-concept trials already successfully completed or underway with major service providers around the world.

RIC technology helps to operationalize Open RAN by providing intelligent, cloud-based control of disaggregated and virtualized radio functions across the access and edge domains. It is also an important component of end-to-end network slicing, enabling ‘tuning’ of various radio access resources to reliably deliver against granular SLAs (Service Level Agreements) for specific use cases. In addition, RIC unlocks innovation in the radio domain by leveraging both near-real-time and non-real-time user and network data to create and deploy innovative, AI-driven applications and services. Collectively, the products and solutions resulting from this agreement will enable Türk Telekom and other service providers to deploy open, intelligent 5G radio infrastructure, eventually strengthening the Open RAN and 5G ecosystem.