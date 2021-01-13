 

Kalmar’s proven straddle carrier technology to enhance operational capabilities at Iles de la Réunion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 09:00  |  33   |   |   

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 13 JANUARY 2021 AT 10 AM (EET)  

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, and DMP, Kalmar’s regional dealer, have signed a contract to deliver eight diesel-electric straddle carriers for use at the terminal of Iles de la Réunion. Four of the machines will be delivered to SGM Manutention and four to Société De Manutention Et De Consignation Maritime (SOMACOM). The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2020 Q4 order intake with delivery scheduled to be completed during Q3 2021.

Port of Pointe des Galets (Port Reunion), the busiest container port in the Indian Ocean, is situated on the North coast of Réunion Island. It is the island’s only port, located some 20 kilometres from the island’s capital St Denis. The main cargoes handled are petroleum products, building materials, sugar products, grain and food produce. The port’s equipment fleet already includes Kalmar straddle carriers, reachstackers, forklifts and empty container handlers. 

The new Kalmar Straddle Carriers delivered to SOMACOM and SGM will be powered by a highly efficient diesel-electric power unit and feature excellent manoeuvrability, quiet operation and easy maintenance. The spacious, ergonomic cabin and intuitive user interface will help to improve productivity by ensuring that operators benefit from the best possible driving experience.

Mr. Arnaud Brac, Chairman of SGM and Mr. Daniel Rigat, CEO of Somacom: “We have been relying on Kalmar equipment for many years and Kalmar has always delivered in terms of performance, availability and fuel efficiency. We have upgraded our existing Kalmar straddle carrier fleet with new units every few years, and we trust that these new machines will enable us to take advantage of the latest technological advances to enhance operational capabilities at Réunion.”

Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Sales, EMEIA, Kalmar: “SOMACOM and SGM are important long-term customers for us in the region, and we are very pleased that they have once again put their faith in our proven straddle carrier solution. We are also happy to continue our fruitful collaboration with our regional partner DMP (Reunion-Mauritius- Madagascar), who is providing excellent support to the customers. We are continuously developing the Kalmar Straddle Carrier to ensure that it continues to meet the high level of quality and reliability that our container terminal customers expect when they choose Kalmar.”

Further information for the press:

Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Sales, EMEIA, Kalmar, tel. +358 40 536 0596, mikko.mononen@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment


Cargotec Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kalmar’s proven straddle carrier technology to enhance operational capabilities at Iles de la Réunion CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 13 JANUARY 2021 AT 10 AM (EET)   Kalmar, part of Cargotec, and DMP, Kalmar’s regional dealer, have signed a contract to deliver eight diesel-electric straddle carriers for use at the terminal of Iles de la …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
SANOFI unveils EUROAPI as the name of the new industry leading European API* company and appoints ...
Overstock Announces Canadian Broker-Dealer Echelon Can Now Trade Digital Preferred Shares, OSTKO
Calibre Exceeds High-End of 2020 Production Guidance Range; 2021 Production Guidance of between ...
AMD President and CEO Lisa Su Showcases a Digital-First World at Consumer Technology ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Cargotec’s MacGregor concludes a settlement agreement on the TTS marine and offshore businesses purchase price
12.01.21
Kalmar and Nokia extend partnership in terminal automation
07.01.21
Kalmar’s hybrid RTGs to support sustainable growth for Total Terminals International at the Port of Long Beach, California
04.01.21
Kalmar and Maher Terminals extend decades-long partnership with large straddle carrier order
21.12.20
Kalmar plans to transfer part of its crane engineering in China to Etteplan
18.12.20
Cargotec’s Extraordinary General Meeting Resolved to Approve the Merger of Cargotec and Konecranes and the Resolutions Relating to the Merger Proposed to the General Meeting
17.12.20
Kalmar receives large order of terminal tractors