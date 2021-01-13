Kalmar’s proven straddle carrier technology to enhance operational capabilities at Iles de la Réunion

Port of Pointe des Galets (Port Reunion), the busiest container port in the Indian Ocean, is situated on the North coast of Réunion Island. It is the island’s only port, located some 20 kilometres from the island’s capital St Denis. The main cargoes handled are petroleum products, building materials, sugar products, grain and food produce. The port’s equipment fleet already includes Kalmar straddle carriers, reachstackers, forklifts and empty container handlers.

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, and DMP, Kalmar’s regional dealer, have signed a contract to deliver eight diesel-electric straddle carriers for use at the terminal of Iles de la Réunion. Four of the machines will be delivered to SGM Manutention and four to Société De Manutention Et De Consignation Maritime (SOMACOM). The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2020 Q4 order intake with delivery scheduled to be completed during Q3 2021.

The new Kalmar Straddle Carriers delivered to SOMACOM and SGM will be powered by a highly efficient diesel-electric power unit and feature excellent manoeuvrability, quiet operation and easy maintenance. The spacious, ergonomic cabin and intuitive user interface will help to improve productivity by ensuring that operators benefit from the best possible driving experience.

Mr. Arnaud Brac, Chairman of SGM and Mr. Daniel Rigat, CEO of Somacom: “We have been relying on Kalmar equipment for many years and Kalmar has always delivered in terms of performance, availability and fuel efficiency. We have upgraded our existing Kalmar straddle carrier fleet with new units every few years, and we trust that these new machines will enable us to take advantage of the latest technological advances to enhance operational capabilities at Réunion.”

Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Sales, EMEIA, Kalmar: “SOMACOM and SGM are important long-term customers for us in the region, and we are very pleased that they have once again put their faith in our proven straddle carrier solution. We are also happy to continue our fruitful collaboration with our regional partner DMP (Reunion-Mauritius- Madagascar), who is providing excellent support to the customers. We are continuously developing the Kalmar Straddle Carrier to ensure that it continues to meet the high level of quality and reliability that our container terminal customers expect when they choose Kalmar.”

