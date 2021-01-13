Glassdoor Announces Winners of its Employees' Choice Awards Recognising the Best Places to Work in 2021

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, has announced the winners of its 13th annual Employees' Choice Awards, honouring the Best Places to Work in 2021 across the UK and four other countries. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards highlight Best Places to Work across the UK , France , Germany the U.S. and Canada . Winners are ranked based on their overall rating achieved during the past year. (Ratings based on a 5-point scale: 1.0=very dissatisfied, 3.0=OK, 5.0=very satisfied; Actual calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place).

"COVID-19 is in the driver's seat and every employer has been impacted. This year's winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they'll rise to the challenge to support their people," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. "A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners. This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritised the health, safety and well-being of their employees. My congratulations go to all of this year's outstanding Employees' Choice Award winners."

The top ten Best Places to Work in 2021 for the UK are:

1. Salesforce (4.5 rating)

2. Microsoft (4.4 rating)

3. Abcam (4.4 rating)

4. Google (4.4 rating)

5. Softcat (4.4 rating)

6. GTB (4.4 rating)

7. Apple (4.3 rating)

8. Bella Italia (4.3 rating)

9. SAP (4.3 rating)

10. Facebook (4.3 rating)

Glassdoor's 50 Best Places to Work (UK) in 2021 list features winning employers across a range of industries, including technology, finance, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, insurance, food and more. Notably, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there are four restaurant employers on this year's list, with three of those also appearing on last year's list, including Bella Italia (No. 8, 4.3 rating), Nando's (No. 12, 4.3) and wagamama (No. 43, 4.2). Google (No. 8, 4.4) is one of only two employers to make the UK list every year since launch, the other being J.P. Morgan (No. 14, 4.3).