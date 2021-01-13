DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Advanced Blockchain AG Signs Letter of Intent for a Partnership with P2P Economy Ltd.



13.01.2021 / 10:04

Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is partnering with P2P Economy Ltd. (



We are engaging in this strategic partnership to enhance the efficiency of our staking portfolio. Jointly, we can now increase our network in the Polkadot ecosystem, as P2P Economy Ltd. also works to develop new products within the Polkadot and Kusama blockchains



Advanced Blockchain has already been staking its DOT holdings prior to this partnership, allowing Advanced Blockchain AG to get staking rewards on its DOT holdings. This partnership through P2P Economy Ltd's P2P Validator. will enable an additional six figure profit every year, thanks to its unique approach that enhances staking. P2P Validator's proprietary non-custodial staking methodology offers highly accessible, secure, and risk-free strategies, with a current estimated annual percentage yield (APY) for DOT staking in the P2P Validator around 15.8%.



The benefit of the staking strategy is that Advanced Blockchain AG will maintain its DOT exposure, additionally compounding this exposure through rewards distributed directly from staking. This complements Advanced Blockchain AG's direct token investments, and creates a risk-reduced yield returning portfolio management strategy.



The relationship with P2P Economy Ltd. will continue to benefit Advanced Blockchain AG as we look to future business opportunities between our two organizations. Opportunities for collaboration include working together on future Polkadot venture building, Web 3.0-related projects, and investment strategies.



Additional information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its other projects can be found at

