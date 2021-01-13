 

DGAP-News Vonovia SE: Vonovia Issues First Fully Digital Note via Online Marketplace firstwire

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
   

DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Bond
Vonovia SE: Vonovia Issues First Fully Digital Note via Online Marketplace firstwire (news with additional features)

13.01.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vonovia Issues First Fully Digital Note via Online Marketplace firstwire

* Security tokens used for transfer of ownership
* M.M. Warburg bank first investor
* Further digital issues possible

Bochum, Germany, January 13, 2021 - Vonovia is further expanding the digitalization of its finance division. The residential real estate company issued a fully digital registered bond of € 20 million for the first time. It has a term of three years. Security tokens following the strictest security standards were used for the transfer of ownership of the bond. The transfer of ownership rights of real assets take place on the established Stellar blockchain, which is used for transactions around the globe.

The transaction is a novelty on the capital market - Vonovia created the tokens independently using the online marketplace firstwire. Vonovia had already used the platform, which brings issuers and investors together directly and in real time, to place a promissory note of € 50 million in September 2019.

In mid-December, the German cabinet approved a bill introducing electronic securities, in order to drive the digitalization of the German financial marketplace and fulfill a key requirement of the German government's blockchain strategy for greater transparency, market integrity and investor protection.

"Digitalization provides us with the opportunity to finance ourselves faster, more easily and more cost efficiently," says Helene von Roeder, Chief Financial Officer of Vonovia. The company has successfully financed itself via the capital market for many years and uses a broad range of financial instruments. "We want to test out the new technology to gain experience with it. It's easy to imagine that it will play a significant role in the capital market in the future. Issuances are transparent and traceable in real time, which guarantees a professional transaction standard. Additionally, we can use it to approach new investors around the globe."

Disclaimer

