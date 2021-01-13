DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Miscellaneous Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus switches to green electricity 13.01.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Protecting the climate with products from PŸUR

Tele Columbus switches to green electricity

- Networks powered entirely by renewable energy

- Savings of around 14,500 tonnes of CO 2 per year

- TV and Internet are going green thanks to PŸUR

Berlin, 13 January 2021. Since the start of the year, the networks operated by Tele Columbus AG and its brand PŸUR have been powered entirely by certified green electricity. The move allows all active customers to significantly reduce the carbon footprint caused by receiving television signals or using telephony and internet services through a cable connection. By changing how it sources its electricity, the Group is pursuing its sustainability strategy, which calls for climate-neutral network operation, among other targets.

The continued increase in internet use has fuelled a constant rise in power consumption by telecommunication networks. In 2020, the ever-growing use of the web was further accelerated by two lockdown phases in Germany during which many people either worked or studied primarily from home. Regardless of whether they only use cable television or additional services such as telephony and internet, households supplied by PŸUR will be significantly more eco-friendly in 2021.

While the Tele Columbus Group's cable networks switched to green power at the start of 2021, IP services for business customers and the PŸUR Business data centres have been running entirely on green electricity for over a year now. By selecting appropriate electricity providers, the Group had already succeeded in reducing location-based CO 2 emissions from 14,500 tonnes to 6,200 tonnes in previous years. Starting now, that same figure stands at zero. All electricity purchased by the Tele Columbus Group comes from certified, renewable sources of energy. Across the country, every PŸUR customer can now automatically benefit from the Group's carbon-free network operations.