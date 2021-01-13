Allot Secure Selected to Provide Cybersecurity Services to a Tier-1 European Mobile Provider with Over 10 Million Subscribers

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd . (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that a tier-1 mobile service provider in Europe has selected Allot Secure solutions to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity services to its consumer, SOHO and small business customers. Subscribers to the service will pay a monthly fee that is shared between the service provider and Allot.

Allot NetworkSecure and EndpointSecure cybersecurity solutions will protect against the latest threats and will generate recurring revenue to be shared between the service provider and Allot.

Allot Secure is the first platform to provide mobile users with a unified user experience for on-net and off-net cybersecurity, including configuration, reporting and alarm management. The service provider will be implementing NetworkSecure and EndpointSecure, two solutions in the Allot Secure family.

NetworkSecure is a network-based solution, offering zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation by the end customer. With NetworkSecure, the service provider can offer its customers protection from cybersecurity threats, including malware, viruses, phishing and ransomware. An easy-to-use interface provides branded alerts and reporting that help strengthen brand loyalty. The NetworkSecure solution will be supplemented with Allot EndpointSecure, which ensures that the customer is protected from cyberthreats even when they are off the service provider’s network.

The Allot Secure family of solutions is the market leader in the growing network-based, mass-market cybersecurity category, protecting more than 20 million mobile users globally. Allot reports that some service providers have achieved up to 50% adoption rates with subscriber services based on NetworkSecure.

“Following a rigorous testing and evaluation process Allot Secure was selected based on its superior cyber protection capabilities including on encrypted traffic,” said Hagay Katz, VP Strategic Accounts, Cyber Security at Allot. “Once again, Allot Secure shows the appeal of a cybersecurity solution that can increase the service provider’s ARPU, brand loyalty and Net Promoter Score while generating new revenue.”