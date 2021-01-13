 

Atos recognized twice by Springboard Consulting for its excellence in disability inclusion

Paris, France, January, 13 2021 – Atos has been recognized by Springboard Consulting, an expert in mainstreaming disability in the global workforce, workplace, and marketplace, with two awards, one in the ‘Workplace’ category recognizing the quality of Atos’ internal accessibility policy and the second in the ‘Marketplace’ category, for the comprehensiveness of its offering to help companies incorporate accessibility. Amongst the 8 honorees of the 8th Annual Disability Matters Europe Conference that took place in early December, Atos was the only company to be recognized in two categories.

The Disability Matters Awards annually honors companies for their innovative programs resulting in the successful outreach, recruitment, engagement and retention of candidates, employees and customers with disabilities. The Honorees represent the ‘best of the best’ when it comes to the commitment required and actions necessary for disability inclusion.

Aligned to Atos’ purpose (raison d’être), inclusion is one of the group’s core values. In the ‘Workplace’ category, Springboard Consulting highlighted the comprehensiveness of Atos’ digital inclusion program in particular, including the availability of assistive technologies, as well as accessibility and disability related training materials, to all employees.

In the ‘Marketplace’ category, Atos was recognized for the comprehensiveness of its offering, which includes:

  • Accessibility as-a-Service for digital workplace;
  • Accessibility testing and auditing for websites;
  • Accessibility consulting services, with a maturity assessment-based approach to help large organizations assess and plan for inclusion.

Atos’ accessibility specialists work across multiple countries and contribute to various disability inclusion initiatives, such as the International Labor Organization’s global business disability network, the Business Disability Forum's Technology Taskforce, the Valuable 500 and the W3C Web Accessibility Initiative.

“In the current circumstances of distributed, remote and home working, it is even more our responsibility to ensure that digital technologies are inclusive, so that each individual is offered the appropriate support and opportunity to reach their full potential. We are proud to be honored by Springboard Consulting for our holistic and systematic approach to digital inclusion, enabling our employees, clients and members of our communities to maximize their contribution regardless of disability or impairment,” said Philippe Mareine, Chief Digital & Transformation Officer, Head of CSR at Atos.

About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 73 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.
The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

