edicto GmbH: edicto Expands Executive Management and Extends Communication For Asset Managers

Frankfurt, 13th January 2021 - edicto GmbH, a leading consultancy firm for financial communications in German-speaking countries, starts on an expansionary note into 2021. Since the beginning of the year, Ralf Droz has joined the team as an additional Managing Partner. Droz (53) contributes more than two decades of experience in leading positions in different fields of financial communication. Most recently he acted as Director for German communication of the French asset manager La Française and held the same position with Veritas Investment before that. Other professional stations included dwpbank as Head of Communication and S Broker, where he was in charge of Business Development. Droz started his career in financial communication with the internet investment bank net.IPO.

In addition, Svenja Liebig had already joined the edicto team as a consultant during the second half-year 2020. Most recently, the journalist was Head of the Editorial Staff Capital Market Media at Going Public Media AG.

The staff reinforcement comes along with an enlargement of the customer base. edicto has gained new mandates from asset managers, financial services providers, real estate companies as well as listed companies from cutting-edge industries. Further talks to potential new customers are at an advanced stage.

Dr. Sönke Knop, Managing Partner of edicto: "We are excited about the strengthening of our team. With Ralf Droz we have secured the support of a proven financial market expert for our company. He relies on a comprehensive network which will provide edicto with additional impulses for communication addressed to assets managers and financial service providers. We intend to enhance this field on top of the classical capital market area."

Ralf Droz, Managing Partner of edicto: "After there had repeatedly been connecting points with edicto during the past years, I am pleased to have the opportunity to proactively contribute to shaping the further development of the company. edicto boasts an outstanding knowhow basis, a strong team and an excellent position in the market. I am convinced that we will extend our customer base and grow further within the years to come."

Axel Mühlhaus, Managing Partner of edicto: "After having founded edicto 18 years ago along with Sönke Knop, I believe that the enlargement of the group of shareholders and the executive management is an important step forward for edicto. Our company is now perfectly positioned."

About edicto

edicto is an independent consultancy firm for financial communication and investor relations in German-speaking countries. With its longstanding capital market expertise and excellent contacts in the financial community, edicto provides support for domestic and foreign companies in their dialogue with media, investors, intermediaries, and analysts. edicto is the market leader for communicating mid-cap bonds, ranks amongst the top addresses for IPO-communication s of mid-sized companies and supports them in their subsequent ongoing communication with the capital market at the highest level. Moreover, renowned national and international asset managers and financial services providers are among the customers of edicto. The company is based in Frankfurt am Main.

Contact

edicto GmbH

Dr. Sönke Knop

Tel.: +49 69 90550 5-50

kontakt@edicto.de



Ralf Droz

Tel.: +49 69 90550 5-54

rdroz@edicto.de

Eschersheimer Landstr. 42-44

60322 Frankfurt am Main



