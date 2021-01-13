Result of the auction of treasury bills on 13 January 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 13.01.2021, 10:23 | 36 | 0 | 0 13.01.2021, 10:23 | Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below: ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I 400

300

-0.570 100 % 100.0713 98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II 400

300

-0.570 100 % 100.2174 98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III

400

200

-0.570

100 %

100.3639

98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV

2,800

200

-0.570

100 %

100.5092

Total 4,000

1,000

The sale will settle 15 January 2021





