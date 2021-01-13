 

Result of the auction of treasury bills on 13 January 2021

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price
﻿﻿98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I 400
 300
 -0.570 100 % 100.0713
98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II 400
 300
 -0.570 100 % 100.2174
98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III
 400
 200
  -0.570
  100 %
 100.3639
98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV
 2,800
 200
  -0.570
  100 %
 100.5092
Total 4,000
 1,000
      

The sale will settle 15 January 2021




