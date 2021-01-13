Result of the auction of treasury bills on 13 January 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 13.01.2021, 10:23 | 36 | 0 |
Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I
|
400
|
300
|-0.570
|100 %
|100.0713
|98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II
|
400
|
300
|-0.570
|100 %
|100.2174
|
98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III
|
400
|
200
|
-0.570
|
100 %
|
100.3639
|
98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV
|
2,800
|
200
|
-0.570
|
100 %
|
100.5092
|Total
|
4,000
|
1,000
The sale will settle 15 January 2021
