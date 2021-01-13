SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global catheter market size is anticipated to reach USD 74.84 billion by 2028 , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028 . The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and improving medical facilities are some of the prime attributes boosting the market growth. Moreover, the rapidly growing geriatric population base has led to increased hospitalization rates and surgeries, which is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

On the basis of product type, the cardiovascular catheters segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 28.03% owing to the rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders which, in turn, is increasing the demand for the interventional cardiac procedures

Based on distribution channel, the hospital stores segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 53.83% owing to an increase in the number of hospital admission rates and an upsurge in surgical procedures globally

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 32.05% in 2020 owing to the high incidence rate of chronic disorders as well as the availability of highly skilled physicians in this region

Read 140 page research report with ToC on "Catheter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Cardiovascular, Specialty), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Stores, Retail Stores), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/catheters-market-analysis

The rise in the prevalence of various chronic disorders, such as cardiovascular disorders, urology disorders, strokes, and other chronic conditions, is expected to increase the demand and use of catheters in medical settings. As per the WHO, every year, 41 million people die due to chronic illnesses, which accounts for 71% of all deaths globally and 60% of the global burden of disease in 2020. Thus, with the rise in these diseases, the use of catheters is bound to increase over the study period. Moreover, an increasing number of people in developing countries of APAC and Latin America are suffering from diabetes owing to factors, such as sedentary lifestyle and dietary irregularities. This, in turn, is expected to boost the use of catheters in medical settings.