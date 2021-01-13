 

Catheter Market Size Worth $74.84 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 10:35  |  61   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global catheter market size is anticipated to reach USD 74.84 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and improving medical facilities are some of the prime attributes boosting the market growth. Moreover, the rapidly growing geriatric population base has led to increased hospitalization rates and surgeries, which is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • On the basis of product type, the cardiovascular catheters segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 28.03% owing to the rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders which, in turn, is increasing the demand for the interventional cardiac procedures
  • Based on distribution channel, the hospital stores segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 53.83% owing to an increase in the number of hospital admission rates and an upsurge in surgical procedures globally
  • North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 32.05% in 2020 owing to the high incidence rate of chronic disorders as well as the availability of highly skilled physicians in this region

Read 140 page research report with ToC on "Catheter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Cardiovascular, Specialty), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Stores, Retail Stores), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/catheters-market-analysis

The rise in the prevalence of various chronic disorders, such as cardiovascular disorders, urology disorders, strokes, and other chronic conditions, is expected to increase the demand and use of catheters in medical settings. As per the WHO, every year, 41 million people die due to chronic illnesses, which accounts for 71% of all deaths globally and 60% of the global burden of disease in 2020. Thus, with the rise in these diseases, the use of catheters is bound to increase over the study period. Moreover, an increasing number of people in developing countries of APAC and Latin America are suffering from diabetes owing to factors, such as sedentary lifestyle and dietary irregularities. This, in turn, is expected to boost the use of catheters in medical settings.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Catheter Market Size Worth $74.84 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global catheter market size is anticipated to reach USD 74.84 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
The World's Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Hyundai Motor Company Teases First Image of IONIQ 5
Ortho's VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test for Accurate, Mass-Scale COVID-19 Testing is the First ...
Hanmi presents solution package strategy to potentially overcome COVID-19 at the 39th JP Morgan ...
Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces AbbVie Opt-In of TriNKET Immunotherapy Drug Candidate
Mytheresa Announces Launch Of Initial Public Offering
Despite Pandemic, Patent Demand Remains Strong, According to Analysis by IFI CLAIMS
Core Banking Solutions Market to Reach $28.78 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 14.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
SoftBank's SVF Investment Corp. Announces Closing of $603,750,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Mercado Bitcoin teams up with Moss and leads the way in offsetting carbon emissions with Blockchain
Industrial Automation Oil & Gas Market worth $18.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman announces THE LINE at NEOM
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments