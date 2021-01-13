 

The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG appoints Christian Senitz as Chief Financial Officer

The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG appoints Christian Senitz as Chief Financial Officer

Media Release

The Social Chain AG appoints Christian Senitz as Chief Financial Officer

  • Expanding the Executive Board for sustainable growth
  • Senitz has broad experience in international controlling and financial reporting
  • Strong expertise in venture capital and M&A
  • Dr. Georg Kofler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "With Christian Senitz we are winning an internationally experienced Chief Financial Officer with extensive expertise."

Berlin, 13 January 2021. THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG (WKN: A1YC99) is growing and expands its Executive Board. The Supervisory Board of the integrated social commerce and social media company has appointed Christian Senitz as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 1 March 2021. Together with CEO Wanja S. Oberhof, he will be part of a two-member Executive Board at Social Chain AG. Senitz has broad experience working as a financial expert for various companies, in the field of venture capital and in capital market communication. Among other things, he was involved in the IPO and uplisting of Rocket Internet to the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Dr. Georg Kofler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board and anchor shareholder of Social Chain AG: "With Christian Senitz, we are winning an internationally experienced CFO with extensive expertise. In addition, as a member of the Executive Board, he will strategically develop the profile of Social Chain AG together with Wanja S. Oberhof."

Christian Senitz is joining us from EyeEm, a global marketplace for stock photography and professional photo and video production with several million members, where he served as CFO and managing director. From 2012 to 2019, he was Senior Vice President Finance International at Rocket Internet SE. As part of his role, he was responsible for controlling the international investments and, as Managing Director and Supervisory Board member, shaped the development of the international investments - including Jumia Technologies AG, Global Fashion Group SA and Home24SE. He also helped to build the venture capital investments through Global Founders Capital. Senitz started his career at EY (formerly Ernst & Young), initially as an auditor, then also in transaction services. Throughout his career, he was involved in numerous international M&A projects. The 42-year-old Senitz holds a degree in business law (FH), is a certified public auditor and tax advisor.

