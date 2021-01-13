Celltrion Group announces positive top-line efficacy and safety data from global Phase II/III clinical trial of COVID-19 treatment candidate CT-P59

This data analysis has demonstrated that at Day 28, CT-P59 treated patients presented with a significantly reduced risk of COVID-19 related hospitalisation and oxygenation without mortality. When compared to placebo, CT-P59 (40mg/kg) treated patients reported reduced progression rates to severe COVID-19 by 54% for mild-to-moderate patients and 68% for moderate patients aged 50 years and over.

Celltrion Group today announced top-line results from its randomised, double-blind, and placebo controlled global Phase II/III clinical trial of CT-P59, an anti-COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment candidate. The Part I of the trial enrolled 327 patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms of COVID-19 across three treatment groups (40mg/kg, 80mg/kg and placebo), in which approximately 60% of patients with moderate symptoms suffered from COVID-19 related pneumonia.

CT-P59 treatment groups also reported with significantly shortened time to clinical recovery ranging from 3.4 to 6.4 days quicker compared to placebo. Patients treated with CT-P59 (40mg/kg) recovered 3.4 days earlier than those in the placebo group [5.4 vs. 8.8 days; 95% C.I, 5.35(3.97, 6.78) to 8.77 (6.72, 11.73), log-rank p-value= 0.0097]. Patients with pneumonia treated with CT-P59 (40mg/kg) reported shortened recovery time by 5.1 days compared to placebo [5.7 vs. 10.8 days; 95% C.I, 5.73 (4.13, 7.33) to 10.81 (6.81, N.C.)]. Moderate patients aged 50 years and over treated with CT-P59 (40mg/kg) reported a shortened recovery time by 6.4 days compared to placebo [6.6 vs. 13.0 days; 95% C.I, 6.64 (4.13, 11.94) to 12.97 (6.81, N.C.)].

In addition, CT-P59 treated patients rapidly and significantly reduced viral load through Day 7 compared to placebo. Top-line results from the trial shows CT-P59 to have a positive safety profile, comparable to that of the placebo group, with no serious adverse advents reported. Infusion related reactions were mild and transient, with the CT-P59 treatment group having reported 0.5%, compared to 1.8% reported with placebo.

“The data demonstrate that CT-P59 could contribute to both a reduced time to clinical recovery, as well as a reduced proportion of patients who progress to severe disease.” said Professor Joong-Sik Eom, Infectious Disease Division at Gil Medical Center of Gachon University, “The treatment’s safety profile was comparable to that of placebo and generally well-tolerated. Therefore, it is anticipated that CT-P59 would positively contribute to the management and control of the current COVID-19 pandemic across the world.”