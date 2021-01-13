Lleida.net receives its fourth patent from the Chinese Government

This patent is the fourth that the listed company (BME: LLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) (EPA: ALLLN) receives from the authorities of the People's Republic of China and it is valid for 20 years.The Chinese Certified Electronic Contracting and Notification industry is one of the largest in the world.

MADRID, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has granted a new patent to Spanish digital signature company Lleida.net, for its method for producing electronic contracts certified by a user of telecommunications operator.

"The concession of this new patent in China opens new doors to defend our technology, and our shareholders' interests, in a country that will be key in the future development of the electronic contracting industry," explained Sisco Sapena, Lleida.net, General Director and Founder.

Along with the United States, China, Japan and the European Union will be markets that will grow steadily in the next decade, for the sector.

According to some reports, the Digital Signature industry is expected to have a size of almost 24,000 million dollars by 2030.

The patent bears the number 201510051020.6.

The company has already received by the Chinese authorities several patents, for its certified email, certified SMS and certified email reception methods.

China is an important market for Lleida.net, where it has been actively working in the SMS wholesale market for years.

In September 2019, the company signed interconnection agreements with China Mobile and China Telecom, which gave it access to 1 billion Chinese customers. Subsequently, another agreement signed with China Unicom gave it access to 300 million additional customers.

Lleida.net has one of the most important intellectual property portfolios in the world in its field.

It has already received 197 patents from more than 50 countries in the five continents. Among them, United States, European Union, Japan, South Africa, Mexico, Colombia, Australia, New Zealand and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

This same week, the company announced the concession of another patent, by the government of the Dominican Republic, for its certified electronic mail method.

Currently, more than 75 countries recognize the legal validity of electronic methods as a way to certify legal notices in contracting processes.

The company, founded in 1995, is listed on the OTCQX index in New York, on Euronext Growth in Paris and on BME Growth in Madrid. In 2020, it was one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe.

