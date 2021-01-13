NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes

SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced the pricing of US$650 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and US$650 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes,” and, together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”) (the “Notes Offering”). The Notes have been offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and certain persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. In addition, the Company has granted the initial purchasers in the Notes Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional US$100 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2026 Notes and US$100 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2027 Notes. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering mainly for general corporate purposes and to further strengthen its cash and balance sheet positions.

When issued, the Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of NIO. The 2026 Notes will not bear interest, and the principal amount of the 2026 Notes will not accrete. The 2027 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.50% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on August 1, 2021. The 2026 Notes will mature on February 1, 2026 and the 2027 Notes will mature on February 1, 2027, unless repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. Prior to August 1, 2025, in the case of the 2026 Notes, and August 1, 2026, in the case of the 2027 Notes, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods. Holders may convert their Notes at their option at any time on or after August 1, 2025, in the case of the 2026 Notes, or August 1, 2026, in the case of the 2027 Notes, until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the relevant maturity date. Upon conversion, the Company will pay or deliver to such converting holders, as the case may be, cash, the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each currently representing one Class A ordinary shares of the Company, or a combination of cash and ADSs, at the Company’s election.