 

NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 10:56  |  78   |   |   

SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced the pricing of US$650 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and US$650 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes,” and, together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”) (the “Notes Offering”). The Notes have been offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and certain persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. In addition, the Company has granted the initial purchasers in the Notes Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional US$100 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2026 Notes and US$100 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2027 Notes. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering mainly for general corporate purposes and to further strengthen its cash and balance sheet positions.

When issued, the Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of NIO. The 2026 Notes will not bear interest, and the principal amount of the 2026 Notes will not accrete. The 2027 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.50% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on August 1, 2021. The 2026 Notes will mature on February 1, 2026 and the 2027 Notes will mature on February 1, 2027, unless repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. Prior to August 1, 2025, in the case of the 2026 Notes, and August 1, 2026, in the case of the 2027 Notes, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods. Holders may convert their Notes at their option at any time on or after August 1, 2025, in the case of the 2026 Notes, or August 1, 2026, in the case of the 2027 Notes, until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the relevant maturity date. Upon conversion, the Company will pay or deliver to such converting holders, as the case may be, cash, the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each currently representing one Class A ordinary shares of the Company, or a combination of cash and ADSs, at the Company’s election.

Seite 1 von 6
Nio (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced the pricing of US$650 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
SANOFI unveils EUROAPI as the name of the new industry leading European API* company and appoints ...
Overstock Announces Canadian Broker-Dealer Echelon Can Now Trade Digital Preferred Shares, OSTKO
Ørsted exceeds guidance and expects EBITDA of DKK 18 billion for 2020 – EBITDA guidance for 2021 ...
Calibre Exceeds High-End of 2020 Production Guidance Range; 2021 Production Guidance of between ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Most Actives - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: Nio, Biontech und Tesla
12.01.21
US-Markt: Dow Jones, Plug Power, 3D Systems, Stratasys, Nio, Xpeng, Walmart, Twitter
12.01.21
NIO Aktie – Neue Hochs, neue Produkte, nächste Kapitalerhöhung
12.01.21
DAX, Bitcoin, BioNTech, Nio, Deutsche Bank, BASF, Delivery Hero - Marktüberblick
11.01.21
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
11.01.21
Dow Jones, Bitcoin, Twitter, CureVac, Boeing, Baidu, Nio, Peloton, Airbnb, Wish - Opening Bell
11.01.21
Söllners HotStockReport: "100 Prozent mit grün" - Apple, Plug Power, Bitcoin, Nio, Tesla, Nvidia, Solar, Schach-Boom
11.01.21
HeavytraderZ: Tesla short? Bitcoin Group mit zweiter Kaufchance?
10.01.21
Die 50 beliebtesten Robinhood-Aktien im Jahr 2021
08.01.21
NIO bald bei 70 US-Dollar? Momentum kommt erst noch - HeavytraderZ

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08:07 Uhr
1.743
Nio, der Tesla Jäger?
12.01.21
395
Nio: Der Chart sagt mehr als tausend Worte - Aktienanalyse
05.11.20
5
Börsen-Bullenstark : Kursexplosion bei Tesla-Jäger Nio: Wie hoch steigt die Kursrakete? - Kursziele