FREE NOW is the First Mobility Platform to Become Net-Zero in Europe by 2030
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 13.01.2021, 11:15 | 108 | 0 |
Hamburg (ots) - The leading tech company introduces its Move To Net-Zero: FREE
NOW will be carbon-neutral immediately, targets at least 50% fully electric
vehicle rides by 2025 and 100% zero emission rides by 2030 in all key European
markets
FREE NOW, Europe's leading multi-service mobility platform, announces today its
Move To Net-Zero carbon emissions programme: the holistic sustainability
strategy includes immediate offsetting and long-term Net-Zero efforts with the
goal of 50% fully electric vehicle rides by 2025 and100% zero emissions until
2030. In addition, FREE NOW will offset all remaining CO2 emissions from the
beginning of 2020 onwards - both for the company and its services. FREE NOW will
be the very first mobility platform in Europe to target Net-Zero in all key
European markets and will support all countries in reducing emissions
drastically. "We take our responsibility as Europe's leading multi-mobility
provider very seriously and want to make a significant positive impact on
climate change by targeting Net-Zero. With this, we will meet the goals of the
Paris Agreement 20 years early," says Marc Berg, CEO of FREE NOW.
FREE NOW's Move To Net-Zero emission mobility includes the following steps:
- FREE NOW will push the electrification of its rides by allocating more than
EUR 100 million of resources in the coming five years. Concrete actions include
the promotion of the most sustainable modes of transportation in the app. In
addition, FREE NOW plans to incentivise drivers to switch to fully electric
vehicles and to offer special subsidies to new and existing drivers when driving
battery electric cars. Moreover, drivers will benefit from preferential rental
and acquisition conditions and monetary advantages when charging their vehicles
- For a Europe-wide charging infrastructure, FREE NOW cooperates with its sister
company CHARGE NOW, operated by Digital Charging Solutions GmbH. CHARGE NOW
provides easy and seamless access to the largest network of charging
infrastructure in Europe.Drivers will thus be able to charge conveniently at
more than 175,000 charge points across Europe. FREE NOW and CHARGE NOW plan to
enable jointly most attractive pricing conditions to EV drivers while promoting
utilization at existing and new green charging hubs of preferred partners
- Specifically in the UK, FREE NOW plans to achieve an electric fleet already by
2025 and expects to reach similar targets in most of the other countries soon as
- Specifically in the UK, FREE NOW plans to achieve an electric fleet already by 2025 and expects to reach similar targets in most of the other countries soon as well. To achieve this, the leading mobility platform will extensively
