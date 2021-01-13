FREE NOW is the First Mobility Platform to Become Net-Zero in Europe by 2030

Hamburg (ots) - The leading tech company introduces its Move To Net-Zero: FREE

NOW will be carbon-neutral immediately, targets at least 50% fully electric

vehicle rides by 2025 and 100% zero emission rides by 2030 in all key European

markets



FREE NOW, Europe's leading multi-service mobility platform, announces today its

Move To Net-Zero carbon emissions programme: the holistic sustainability

strategy includes immediate offsetting and long-term Net-Zero efforts with the

goal of 50% fully electric vehicle rides by 2025 and100% zero emissions until

2030. In addition, FREE NOW will offset all remaining CO2 emissions from the

beginning of 2020 onwards - both for the company and its services. FREE NOW will

be the very first mobility platform in Europe to target Net-Zero in all key

European markets and will support all countries in reducing emissions

drastically. "We take our responsibility as Europe's leading multi-mobility

provider very seriously and want to make a significant positive impact on

climate change by targeting Net-Zero. With this, we will meet the goals of the

Paris Agreement 20 years early," says Marc Berg, CEO of FREE NOW.









- Specifically in the UK, FREE NOW plans to achieve an electric fleet already by 2025 and expects to reach similar targets in most of the other countries soon as well. To achieve this, the leading mobility platform will extensively







FREE NOW's Move To Net-Zero emission mobility includes the following steps:- FREE NOW will push the electrification of its rides by allocating more thanEUR 100 million of resources in the coming five years. Concrete actions includethe promotion of the most sustainable modes of transportation in the app. Inaddition, FREE NOW plans to incentivise drivers to switch to fully electricvehicles and to offer special subsidies to new and existing drivers when drivingbattery electric cars. Moreover, drivers will benefit from preferential rentaland acquisition conditions and monetary advantages when charging their vehicles- For a Europe-wide charging infrastructure, FREE NOW cooperates with its sistercompany CHARGE NOW, operated by Digital Charging Solutions GmbH. CHARGE NOWprovides easy and seamless access to the largest network of charginginfrastructure in Europe.Drivers will thus be able to charge conveniently atmore than 175,000 charge points across Europe. FREE NOW and CHARGE NOW plan toenable jointly most attractive pricing conditions to EV drivers while promotingutilization at existing and new green charging hubs of preferred partners- Specifically in the UK, FREE NOW plans to achieve an electric fleet already by2025 and expects to reach similar targets in most of the other countries soon aswell. To achieve this, the leading mobility platform will extensively