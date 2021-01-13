 

ViaDerma Inc., Provides Review of 2020 and Looks Forward to 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 11:00  |  19   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaDerma, Inc., (“Company”) (OTC Pink:VDRM), President and CEO, Dr. Christopher Otiko offers a review of 2020 and provides a summary of his expectations for the coming year 2021.

“Despite the challenges faced by many companies, including ViaDerma during 2020, our Company has been able to make very significant strides forward that have laid the foundation for what we believe could be a record-breaking year,” said Dr. Christopher Otiko, President of ViaDerma.

Some of the highlights of the past 12 months include:

  • The FDA approved the registration of a new 55 ml Vitastem spray bottle. This came at the request of hospitals that have tested the product. A larger spray version will be easier to apply the medication to large wounds.
  • Liberdol, a new relief pain product was officially launched in 2020. The analgesics market in the U.S. is estimated to be more than $12 billion dollars.
  • An extended line of credit was secured for financing future manufacturing. We anticipate sales to top 500,000 units in 2021.
  • A large national hospital chain and a major health insurance company have completed successful testing of the Vitastem product. We are now in the final stages of discussions to determine the size of the initial purchase.
  • Successful product testing was completed by a major midwestern university with whom we are also in discussions regarding their initial product purchase.
  • We have initiated discussions with a major global medical nonprofit that has expressed interest in purchasing Vitastem for use by their doctors and medical staff in treating patients.

About ViaDerma, Inc.
ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC: VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. For more information, visit: www.viadermalicensing.com

Any forecast of future performance is a "forward looking statement" under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment.

Contact information:
Investor Relations
Email: info@viadermalicensing.com
Phone: 310-374-6111


