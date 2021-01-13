home24 SE: home24 SE subsidiary Mobly S.A. plans to implement its IPO

Berlin - home24 SE ("home24", the "Company") plans to list its subsidiary Mobly S.A. on the Novo Mercado of B3 (formerly the São Paulo Stock Exchange), Brazil. Today, the second filing of the Brazilian securities prospectus with the competent financial supervisory authority (Comissão de Valores Mobiliário) took place, and now the shares of Mobly S.A. are offered in a public offering from 13 January 2021 to 3 February 2021.

For this purpose, it is planned to increase the share capital of Mobly S.A. from currently 69,452,866 common shares by 37,037,038 newly-issued common shares and to offer 1,610,306 common shares of the current principal shareholder, VRB GmbH & Co. B-197 KG, a subsidiary of home24, resulting in an indirect shareholding of home24 in Mobly S.A. of 56.5%. In addition, there is an over-allotment option of up to 5,797,102 common shares from the holdings of VRB GmbH & Co. B-197 KG. If this over-allotment option is exercised in full, the Company would still remain majority shareholder of Mobly S.A. with an indirect shareholding of 51.1%.

The Company's Management Board approved yesterday the determination of the price range for the planned initial public offering of Mobly S.A. The price range for the offered shares was set at BRL 17.00 to BRL 23.50 per share. The final offering price and placement size will be determined through a bookbuilding process. The final offer price is expected to be determined between 3 February 2021 and 11 February 2021.

