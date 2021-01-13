 

FCA announces that the previously declared special cash distribution has become unconditional

FCA announces that the previously declared special cash distribution has become unconditional

FCA announced today that the cash distribution declared on January 4, 2021 has become unconditional.

As previously announced, the special cash distribution of €1.84 per common share corresponding to a total distribution of approximately €2.9 billion (the “cash distribution”) is payable to holders of FCA common shares of record as of the close of business on Friday, January 15, 2021.

The calendar for the cash distribution for both the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and the Mercato Telematico Azionario (“MTA”) is as follows: (i) ex-date on Thursday, January 14, 2021; (ii) record date on Friday, January 15, 2021 and (iii) payment date on January 29, 2021. Shareholders holding common shares traded on the NYSE will receive the dividend in U.S. dollars at the official USD/EUR exchange rate reported today by the European Central Bank.

While payment of the cash distribution will occur after closing of the merger, for the avoidance of doubt, no dividend will be payable with respect to shares of Stellantis issued to former shareholders of PSA upon effectiveness of the merger, or to any shareholder purchasing Stellantis shares after effectiveness of the merger.  As previously announced, Stellantis’ common shares will begin trading on the Mercato Telematico Azionario in Milan and Euronext in Paris on Monday, January 18, 2021, and on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in each case under the ticker symbol “STLA”.

London, January 13, 2021

For further information:
tel.: +39 (011) 00 31111
Email: mediarelations@fcagroup.com
www.fcagroup.com 


FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains forward-looking statements. In particular, these forward-looking statements include statements regarding future financial performance and the expectations of FCA and PSA (the “Parties”) as to the achievement of certain targeted metrics at any future date or for any future period are forward-looking statements. These statements may include terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “could”, “should”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “remain”, “on track”, “design”, “target”, “objective”, “goal”, “forecast”, “projection”, “outlook”, “prospects”, “plan”, or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on the Parties’ current state of knowledge, future expectations and projections about future events and are by their nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them.

