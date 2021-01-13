FCA announces that the previously declared special cash distribution has become unconditional

As previously announced, the special cash distribution of €1.84 per common share corresponding to a total distribution of approximately €2.9 billion (the “cash distribution”) is payable to holders of FCA common shares of record as of the close of business on Friday, January 15, 2021.

The calendar for the cash distribution for both the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and the Mercato Telematico Azionario (“MTA”) is as follows: (i) ex-date on Thursday, January 14, 2021; (ii) record date on Friday, January 15, 2021 and (iii) payment date on January 29, 2021. Shareholders holding common shares traded on the NYSE will receive the dividend in U.S. dollars at the official USD/EUR exchange rate reported today by the European Central Bank.

While payment of the cash distribution will occur after closing of the merger, for the avoidance of doubt, no dividend will be payable with respect to shares of Stellantis issued to former shareholders of PSA upon effectiveness of the merger, or to any shareholder purchasing Stellantis shares after effectiveness of the merger. As previously announced, Stellantis’ common shares will begin trading on the Mercato Telematico Azionario in Milan and Euronext in Paris on Monday, January 18, 2021, and on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in each case under the ticker symbol “STLA”.

London, January 13, 2021

