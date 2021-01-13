 

DGAP-News AiCuris selects three novel anti-infective treatment approaches as winners of the AiCubator Resident Status, a corporate innovative accelerator initiative

  • "AiCubator" was launched by AiCuris mid-2020 to provide long-term support for early but promising research projects in the field of anti-infectives
  • The first three winning projects of this initiative cover artificial chimeric interferons with improved antiviral activity developed by researchers from the Institute of Virology, University of Duisburg and Essen, as well as two novel approaches against Gram-negative bacteria including a novel small molecule antibiotic developed by the US-start-up company Prokaryotics Inc. and a new gyrase inhibitor class developed by the Swiss biotech start-up Selmod
  • The AiCubator is part of Aicuris' "PREP" (Pandemic and Resistance Emergency Preparedness) - program, a comprehensive four-pillar program to help prevent future pandemics and combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR)

Wuppertal, Germany, January 13, 2021 - AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH, a leading company in the discovery and development of drugs against infectious diseases, today announced the winners of the AiCuris AiCubator initiative. Submitted projects in the field of anti-infectives were evaluated by AiCuris experts on various criteria including status of target identification, preliminary efficacy data on hit molecules, addressed indications and potential competitive advantages over existing standards of care. Over a period of up to three years the winning projects will benefit from expert scientific support to grow their underlying ideas and approaches to an advanced level.

