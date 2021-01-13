 

Amdocs Expands Agreement with Capita to Support the Expansion of London’s Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) and its Journey to the Cloud on Microsoft Azure

Amdocs to provide charging and settlement solutions in plan to grow London’s ULEZ and improve the city’s air quality

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has expanded its agreement with Capita plc, a consulting, transformation and digital services business, to support the growth of Transport for London’s (TfL’s) Ultra Low Emission Zone, and its migration to the cloud on Microsoft Azure.

TfL is planned to expand ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone), introduced in April 2019, out to the North/South Circular from October 2021, as a result of TfL’s increasing commitment to help clean up the city’s toxic air which, according to TfL, has been linked to thousands of premature deaths in London each year1. As part of the agreement with Capita, Amdocs will provide charging and settlement implemented on Microsoft Azure cloud, as well as testing services to provide Capita with greater end-to-end quality assurance.

Gavin Dunkley, Managing Director – TfL Road User Charging at Capita, said: “Working with Transport for London, we will roll out the new, expanded Ultra Low Emission Zone that will reduce the effects of air pollution on Londoners and make the streets safer for all road users and pedestrians. Amdocs are a key partner for Capita, helping us deliver the ULEZ charging system, and we are looking forward to working with them to scale the project as we migrate to the cloud on Microsoft Azure.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs, said: “Transport for London’s ULEZ is showing how technology and the environment can work together, leading to improved air quality for millions of people. We are delighted that Capita has expanded its agreement with Amdocs to grow this initiative and to migrate to the cloud, and we look forward to our continued work together.”

1 More on the Transport of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone here

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the global economy, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company’s products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020.

Media Contacts:

Nick Boulton
Amdocs Public Relations
Tel: +44 (0)7896 931 335
E-mail: nicholas.boulton@amdocs.com

Paul Campbell
Babel PR for Amdocs
Tel: +44 (0)20 7434 5552
E-mail: paul@babelpr.com


